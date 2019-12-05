Muhammad Hits List of Top 10 Baby Names in US 

The name Muhammad has made the list of top 10 baby names for boys in the U.S. for the first time.

According to the parenting website BabyCenter, Aaliyah also climbed to the number 10 spot on the list for girls.

Sophia remained the most popular name for girls while Liam climbed to the top spot for boys.

Muhammad and Aaliyah have replaced Mason and Layla placing 10th on the list.

Other popular names include Jackson, Noah, Aiden and Grayson for boys and Olivia, Emma, Ava and Aria for girls.

“Muhammad’s been rising on BabyCenter top baby name lists around the world, so we knew it would soon break into the U.S. top 10,” Linda Murray, BabyCenter’s global editor in chief, said in a press statement. “Muslim families often choose Muhammad for firstborn sons to honor the prophet and bring blessings to the child.”

Social Security data shows Muhammad went from No. 620 in 2000 to No. 345 in 2018.

The disparity arises because BabyCenter accepts variable spellings for the same name, such as Mohammad, Mohammed, or Muhammad. The Social Security Administration treats them as separate names.

Muhammad has been the most popular boy’s name in Britain for the last three years, according to BabyCenter.