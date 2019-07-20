Arts & Culture

Nation Celebrates 50th Anniversary of 1st Lunar Footsteps

By Associated Press
July 20, 2019 11:36 AM
Guests pass by an exhibit under the nose of a Saturn V rocket at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Cape Canaveral, Fla., during celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. (AP Photo/John…
Guests pass by an exhibit under the nose of a Saturn V rocket at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - Celebrations are in full swing across the country for the 50th anniversary of humanity's first footsteps on another world.
 
Apollo 11's Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the moon on July 20, 1969. Armstrong was the first one out, proclaiming: "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."

Guests take a selfie photo in front of a new statue of the the Apollo 11 astronauts, from left, Michael Collins, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

 
At NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, cars were backed up for miles Saturday morning outside the visitor complex. In Armstrong's hometown of Wapakoneta, Ohio, runners competed in "Run to the Moon" races.

Preparations are underway in Washington, DC, by NASA for celebrating the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 mission and moon landing, July 19, 2019. (Photo by Diaa Bekheet)


The White House reiterated its goal to send astronauts back to the moon and "take the next giant leap – sending Americans to Mars." Vice President Mike Pence headed to Kennedy to tour the Apollo 11 launch pad and give a speech.

