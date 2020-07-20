Arts & Culture

Nicki Minaj Announces She's Pregnant with 1st Child

By Associated Press
July 20, 2020 03:06 PM
Nicki Minaj attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes…
Nicki Minaj attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ exhibition on May 6, 2019, in New York.

NEW YORK - Nicki Minaj has a new release coming soon: her first child.

The rapper took to Instagram on Monday to announce she is pregnant, posting photos of herself with a baby bump. One caption simply read: "#Preggers."

She also wrote on another post, "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes."

Minaj married Kenneth Petty last year. They first dated as teenagers and reunited in 2018.

Musically, Minaj has also had a winning year, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart twice. Her remix of Doja Cat's "Say So" helped Minaj achieve her first-ever No. 1 on the Hot 100, despite releasing multiple hits throughout her career. She also reached the top spot with "Trollz," her collaboration with 6ix9ine.
 

