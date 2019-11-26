Arts & Culture

NYC Commuters Enjoy Thanksgiving Feast on Subway car

By Associated Press
November 26, 2019 02:01 PM
Millions of Americans serve turkey as the centerpiece of their Thanksgiving dinner.
NEW YORK - Thanksgiving came early for a group of New York City commuters who enjoyed a holiday feast on a subway train.      

Video footage shows riders standing behind a white-clothed table covered with plates of turkey, mashed potatoes and cornbread in the middle of a Brooklyn-bound L train on Sunday.      

Stand-up comedian Jodell "Joe Show" Lewis tells the New York Post he organized the Thanksgiving dinner to ``bring a little excitement to commuters'' and feed any New Yorkers who might be hungry.
       
Lewis says he chose the L train after he saw how "dreary and upset" riders were at the inconvenience of a construction project that has cut service on the line.

