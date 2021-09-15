Arts & Culture

Olympic Gymnast Maroney Says FBI Betrayed Her after She Reported Sexual Abuse

By Reuters
September 15, 2021 12:12 PM
United States gymnasts from left, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols, arrive to testify during a…
United States gymnasts from left, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols, arrive to testify during a Senate Judiciary hearing regarding the Larry Nassar investigation on Capitol Hill, Sept. 15, 2021.

WASHINGTON - Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney on Wednesday told U.S. lawmakers she feels betrayed by FBI agents, after they failed to seriously investigate former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, despite her telling them he had sexually abused her. 

Maroney is one of four athletes, along with Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols, who testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee as it probes the FBI's mishandling of the investigation. 

Maroney recalled how in 2015 she spent three hours on the phone telling the FBI the details of her story that her own mother had not even heard, including accounts of sexual abuse she endured during the Olympic Games in London. 

It was not until July of this year, however, that she said the Justice Department inspector general revealed in a scathing report what the FBI actually did with the information she provided: Failing to document it for a year and a half, and misrepresenting what she told them about her experiences. 

United States Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General's report…
United States Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General's report on the Larry Nassar investigation on Capitol Hill, Sept. 15, 2021.

"Not only did the FBI not report my abuse, but when they eventually documented my report 17 months later, they made entirely false claims about what I said," Maroney said, with anger in her voice. 

Wednesday's hearing comes after the Justice Department's Inspector General Michael Horowitz in July issued a report which blasted the FBI for botching its investigation in a series of errors that allowed the abuse to continue for months. 

Horowitz will also testify on Wednesday as will FBI Director Chris Wray, who is expected to face sharp bipartisan questioning about why the agents who botched the probe were never prosecuted for their misconduct. 

"It is not only that the FBI failed to do its job, systematically and repeatedly. It is also the cover-up — the cover-up that occurred when FBI agents made materially false statements and deceptive omissions," Senator Richard Blumenthal said, adding that the Justice Department has declined to prosecute the agents. 

"My hope is that the Department of Justice, which was invited today and has declined to appear, will match your courage by explaining why those lies by FBI agents did not lead to criminal prosecution," he said. 

The FBI's investigation into Nassar started in July 2015, after USA Gymnastics President and CEO Stephen Penny reported the allegations to the FBI's Indianapolis field office and provided agents with the names of three victims willing to be interviewed. 

That office, then led by Special Agent in Charge W. Jay Abbott, did not formally open an investigation. The FBI only interviewed one witness months later, in September 2015, and failed to formally document that interview in an official report known as a "302" until February 2017 — well after the FBI had arrested Nassar on charges of possessing sexually explicit images of children in December 2016. 

When the interview was finally documented in 2017 by an unnamed supervisory special agent, the report was filled with "materially false information and omitted material information," Horowitz's report determined. 

The office also failed to share the allegations with state or local law enforcement agencies. 

Horowitz also said that Abbott, who retired from the FBI in 2018, also violated the FBI's conflict of interest policy by discussing a possible job with the U.S. Olympic Committee while he was involved with the Nassar investigation. 

Neither Abbott nor the other unnamed supervisory special agent who botched the Nassar probe were prosecuted for their actions. 

United States Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General's report on…
United States Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing on Capitol Hill, Sept. 15, 2021.

Olympian Biles blasted USA Gymnastics and the FBI in blunt, tearful testimony on Wednesday for standing by while Nassar abused her and hundreds of other athletes. 

"We have been failed and we deserve answers," Biles told the Senate Judiciary Committee. 

"It really feels like the FBI turned a blind eye to us," she said. 

Maroney, meanwhile, called on the Justice Department to explain its decision not to prosecute the FBI agents. 

Nassar, who had been the main doctor for Olympic gymnasts, was sentenced in federal court in 2017 to 60 years in prison on charges of possessing child sex abuse material. 

The following year, he was also sentenced up to 175 years and up to 125 years, respectively, in two separate Michigan courts for molesting female gymnasts under his care. Prosecutors have estimated he sexually assaulted hundreds of women. 
 

Related Stories

Larry Nassar sits with attorney Matt Newburg during his sentencing hearing, Jan. 24, 2018, in Lansing, Mich.
USA
Watchdog: FBI Greatly Mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics Case 
FBI acknowledges conduct was 'inexcusable and a discredit' to law enforcement agency
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 07/14/2021 - 06:22 PM
FILE - In this March 3, 2012, file photo, gymnastics coach John Geddert is seen at the American Cup gymnastics meet at Madison…
Arts & Culture
AG: Olympics Gymnastics Coach, Charged with Dozens of Crimes, Dies by Suicide
John Geddert was charged with more than 20 crimes, including sexual assault, human trafficking and running a criminal enterprise
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 02/25/2021 - 07:46 PM
Simone Biles of the U.S. shows her gold medal after the women's vault final on the first day of the apparatus finals at the Gymnastics World Championships in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 2, 2018.
USA
USA Gymnastics Files for Bankruptcy
USA Gymnastics is turning to bankruptcy in an effort to ensure its survival. The embattled organization filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition on Wednesday as it attempts to reach settlements in the dozens of sex-abuse lawsuits it faces and to forestall its potential demise at the hands of the U.S. Olympic Committee. USA Gymnastics filed the petition in Indianapolis, where it is based. It faces 100 lawsuits representing 350 athletes in various courts across the…
FILE - Kerry Perry, then-president of USA Gymnastics, speaks during a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing in Washington, July 24, 2018. The U.S. Olympic Committee is moving to revoke USA Gymnastics' status as the governing body for the sport at the
Arts & Culture
USOC Moves to Shut Down USA Gymnastics After Nassar Scandal
The U.S. Olympic Committee is moving to revoke USA Gymnastics' status as the governing body for the sport at the Olympic level, meting out the nuclear option to an organization that has botched its own reorganization in the wake of a sex-abuse scandal involving former team doctor Larry Nassar.In an open letter to the gymnastics community Monday, USOC CEO Sarah Hirshland said "you deserve better," and that the challenges facing USA Gymnastics are more than it is capable of…
Reuters logo
By
Reuters