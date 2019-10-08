Arts & Culture

Oprah to Give $13 Million More for Aid at Black College

By Associated Press
October 8, 2019 04:08 PM
Oprah Winfrey arrives at THR's Empowerment in Entertainment Gala at Milk Studios, April 30, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Oprah Winfrey says she's giving $13 million to increase a scholarship endowment at a historically black college.

ATLANTA - Oprah Winfrey says she's giving $13 million to increase a scholarship endowment at a historically black college.

Winfrey announced her plan Monday at Morehouse College in Atlanta, adding to the $12 million she gave to the all-male college 30 years ago. She was meeting with 47 students already benefiting from the existing endowment.

Morehouse President David Thomas says Winfrey's endowment has paid to educate almost 600 students over the past three decades.

Winfrey's announcement came weeks after Morehouse announced it would cut some employee salaries and retirement contributions to increase student aid, and eliminate some jobs. Billionaire Robert Smith won wide notice earlier this year when he promised to repay all student and family loans accumulated by Morehouse's class of 2019. That one-time gift will be worth $34 million.

 

Related Stories

Billionaire investor Robert Smith speaks at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, May 19, 2019. (Twitter/morehouse)
Student Union
The Man Behind the Morehouse College Surprise
Robert Smith shocked the students at the historically black, all-male Morehouse College Sunday when he announced during his commencement address that he would be paying off student debts of all 400 graduates.
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Sun, 05/19/2019 - 21:47
FILE - Members of a graduating class take pictures at their graduation ceremony at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, May 19, 2013.
Student Union
Billionaire Pledges to Pay Student Debt for 2019 Morehouse Graduates
The nearly 400 graduating seniors of Morehouse College in the southern U.S. city of Atlanta received an unexpectedly generous graduation gift Sunday.Billionaire technology investor and philanthropist Robert Smith told the graduates that he will pay off the student debt of the entire class.Smith, this year's commencement speaker, is the founder and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, a private equity firm that invests in software, data and technology-driven companies."On…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Sun, 05/19/2019 - 18:36
Oprah Winfrey is joining in a partnership with Weight Watchers International, announced Oct. 19, 2015.
Arts & Culture
Oprah Winfrey Launching Wellness Arena Tour in Early 2020
Oprah Winfrey is bringing her motivational spirit on the road in early 2020 with an arena tour promoting a healthier lifestyle
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Wed, 09/04/2019 - 09:09
Oprah Winfrey arrives at THR's Empowerment in Entertainment Gala at Milk Studios, April 30, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Arts & Culture
Oprah 'Quietly Figuring Out' How to Wield Her Political Clout in 2020
Media mogul Oprah Winfrey, whose opinions can get millions of fans to try a new diet or turn a book into an international best-seller, is figuring out which Democratic candidate she will endorse in the crowded 2020 U.S. presidential race. Winfrey, who has ruled out running for the White House, told the Hollywood Reporter in an extensive interview released on Tuesday that she was "quietly figuring out where I'm going to use my voice in support." …
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press