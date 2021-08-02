Arts & Culture

Panda on Loan to France Gives Birth to Twins

By Agence France-Presse
August 02, 2021 07:39 PM
A Chinese caretaker grabs the first cub as giant panda Huan Huan, which means "Happy" in Chinese, watches while holding her…
A Chinese caretaker grabs the first cub as giant panda Huan Huan, which means "Happy" in Chinese, watches while holding her second cub in her mouth after she gave birth at Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, Central France, August 1, 2021.

SAINT-AIGNAN, FRANCE - Huan Huan, a giant panda on loan to France, gave birth to twin cubs very early Monday, according to the Beauval zoo.  

The twins, born around 1 a.m., are Huan Huan and her partner Yuan Zi's second and third cubs, after the first panda ever born in France, Yuan Meng, in 2017. 

"The two babies are pink. They are perfectly healthy. They look big enough. They are magnificent," said Rodolphe Delord, president of ZooParc de Beauval in Saint-Aignan, central France. 

WATCH: Using Pandas for Diplomacy

Panda reproduction, in captivity or in the wild, is notoriously difficult. Experts say few pandas get in the mood or even know what to do when they do.  

Further complicating matters, the window for conception is small since female pandas are in heat only once a year for about 24-48 hours. 

Huan Huan and her partner Yuan Zi — the star attractions at Beauval — thrilled zoo officials in March when they managed to make "contact," as they put it, eight times in a weekend. 

Veterinarians also carried out an artificial insemination, just to be sure. 

Huan Huan's first cub, Yuan Meng, now weighs more than 100 kilograms (220 pounds) and is to be sent this year to China, where there are an estimated 1,800 giant pandas living in the wild and another 500 in captivity. 

Huan Huan's newborns will not be named for 100 days, with Peng Liyuan — the wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping — set to choose what they will be called, the zoo said.  
 

