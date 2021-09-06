Arts & Culture

Pele Recovering After Removal of Tumor

September 06, 2021 05:24 PM
FILE - Brazilian soccer great Pele speaks after being awarded with the Olympic order at the Pele Museum in Santos, Brazil, June 16, 2016.

SAO PAULO - Brazil soccer great Pele said on Monday that he was recovering in a hospital from surgery to remove a tumor from his colon. 

Pele, the only player to win three World Cups, did not say whether the tumor was malignant, but the 80-year-old former Santos and New York Cosmos player said he was feeling good. 

"Last Saturday I underwent surgery to remove a suspicious lesion in the right colon," he wrote in a social media post. "The tumor was identified during the tests I mentioned last week." 

The Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo said in a statement that it was keeping Pele in intensive care but expected to transfer him to a room on Tuesday. 

The tumor has been sent for tests, it added. 

"Luckily, I am used to celebrating big victories with you," Pele wrote. "I am facing up to this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and happiness for being surrounded by the love of my family and friends." 

The news came just hours after a Brazilian news outlet said Pele had spent six days in hospital after going in for his annual medical. 

It also came days after Pele refuted reports he had fainted and 18 months after his son Edinho said his father was depressed, something the star quickly denied. 

As a player, Pele was famous for rarely getting injured, but he has suffered from hip problems for years and cannot walk unaided. 

His public appearances were already being cut before the COVID-19 pandemic, and since then, he has made few unnecessary forays outside his house near Santos.  
 

Related Stories

Brazilian football great Pele arrives at Guarulhos International Airport, in Guarulhos some 25 km from Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 9, 2019, following medical treatment in France.
Pele Back in Brazil After Hospital Stay in France
Pele arrived back in Brazil Tuesday after having surgery for a "severe urinary infection" during a six-day hospital stay in France that revived fears about the three-time World Cup winner's state of health. The 78-year-old, who is widely considered to be the greatest footballer in history, was discharged late Monday from the private American hospital in the Paris suburbs where he had been taken after falling ill following an appearance at a promotional event…
Tue, 04/09/2019 - 02:18 PM
FILE - Brazilian soccer legend Pele poses for photographers with an inflatable soccer ball after a press conference in Berlin, June 7, 2006.
Brazil Soccer Great Pele Hospitalized in Paris
Brazil soccer great Pele was hospitalized in Paris late Tuesday with a strong fever but his condition is not life-threatening, RMC Sport reported.The 78-year-old was admitted as a precaution after attending an event in the French capital with France's World Cup winning youngster Kylian Mbappe.A representative for Pele in Brazil could not immediately be reached for comment.Pele was still in hospital Wednesday afternoon, RMC reported, though in a possible sign he was…
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, Brazilian soccer legend Pele, center, and Argentinian soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona attend the 2018 soccer World Cup draw in the Kremlin in Moscow, Dec. 1, 2017.
Soccer Great Pele Cancels Appearance in England Because of Fatigue
Brazilian soccer great Pele has canceled a trip to England where he was to receive an award from the English Football Writers' Association. A spokesman for Pele said the former soccer (football) player was resting at his home in Guaruja, Brazil, and that reports that he had been taken to a hospital were "fake news." "He said he's not going [to England] because it's going to be very tiring, very stressful," said spokesman Pepito…
Fri, 01/19/2018 - 06:20 PM
