Arts & Culture

Pioneering Black Doll Baby Nancy Enters Toy Hall of Fame

By Associated Press
November 05, 2020 12:15 PM
NATIONAL TOY HALL OF FAME logo, graphic element on gray
Acording to the National Toy Hall of Fame the toy exposed a long-standing demand for ethnically correct Black dolls.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Baby Nancy, the first Black baby doll to have an Afro and other authentic features, was inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame on Thursday, along with sidewalk chalk and the wooden block game Jenga.

The 2020 honorees were recognized for their creativity and popularity over time.

They were chosen by a panel of experts from among 12 finalists that also included bingo, Breyer Horses, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe, My Little Pony, Risk, Sorry!, Tamagotchi, and Yahtzee.

Baby Nancy was the inaugural doll for Shindana Toys, a California company launched in 1968 by Operation Bootstrap Inc., the not-for-profit Black community self-help organization that emerged in the aftermath of the Watts riots in Los Angeles.

By Thanksgiving, Baby Nancy was the bestselling Black doll in Los Angeles, and before Christmas, she was selling nationwide. The toy exposed a long-standing demand for ethnically correct Black dolls, according to the National Toy Hall of Fame, located in The Strong museum in Rochester, New York.

Shindana Toys folded amid financial problems in 1983, but Baby Nancy "still stands as a landmark doll that made commercial and cultural breakthoughs," curator Michelle Parnett-Dwyer said in a news release.

Another inductee, sidewalk chalk, traces its roots all the way back to Paleolithic cave art found throughout the world, hall officials said.

"There are few limits to what kids can do with chalk. Every sidewalk square, patio, and driveway holds the potential for a work of art, a winning game of strategy and cleverness, or a demonstration of physical agility, poise, and balance," chief curator Christopher Bensch said.

Jenga, the creation of Englishwoman Leslie Scott, was honored for its simplicity and ability to be played by almost anyone. Players take turns removing wooden blocks from a rectangular tower until it collapses. Its name comes from the Swahili verb, kujenga, which means to build.

"It is one of the rare games that's equally fun for two people or a bigger crowd. It's perfect for a game party with a group or something more intimate, but either way, it's always sure to make instant memories," curator Nicolas Ricketts said.

The three new inductees will be on permanent display at the National Toy Hall of Fame, alongside previous winners that include Barbie and the Hula Hoop. The hall takes nominations from anyone year-round and has inducted a new class each year since 1998.

Related Stories

2446332_1551139619
00:03:18
Silicon Valley & Technology
Inventors Honored in Hall of Fame Special Ceremony
Julie Taboh
By Julie Taboh
Fri, 05/18/2018 - 02:27 AM
Four robotics engineer Barbies are seen flanked by a robot.
Silicon Valley & Technology
Robotics Engineer Barbie Joins Girls Who Code
Barbie, the world's most iconic doll, is venturing into coding skills in her latest career as a robotics engineer.The new doll, launched Tuesday, aims to encourage girls as young as seven to learn real coding skills, thanks to a partnership with the kids game-based computing platform Tynker, toymaker Mattel said.Robotics engineer Barbie, dressed in jeans, a graphic T-shirt and denim jacket and wearing safety glasses, comes with six free Barbie-inspired coding lessons…
In this Nov. 5, 2018 photo, model Tiffany Hendrix holds a Barbie doll while wearing a matching outfit by designer Katie Echeverry in New York.
Arts & Culture
Iconic Barbie Fashion Comes Alive in Vintage Collaboration
In time for her 60th birthday, Barbie has a new collaborator bringing her wide-ranging style to life for humans.One of the largest sellers of vintage-inspired clothes, Unique Vintage, is working with Barbie parent Mattel on the first women's line to meticulously duplicate some of the doll's most iconic early looks. In the process, the company also has taken care of the one thing critics love to hate about Barbie, her very plastic hourglass physique, by offering the outfits in…
AP logo
By
Associated Press