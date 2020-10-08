Poet Louise Gluck Wins Nobel Prize in Literature

American poet Louise Glück has won this year’s Nobel Prize in literature.

The Swedish Academy praised Glück’s “unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.”

Glück has published 12 poetry collections, and her previous honors include the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award.

The literature prize is just one of a group given out this week. Each comes with a $1.1 million cash award.

Friday brings the announcement of the Nobel Peace Prize.

The prize in chemistry was awarded to two scientists for developing a method of gene editing.

Three scientists won the physics prize Wednesday for their discoveries related to black holes.

Three scientists also shared the medicine prize for the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus.