Arts & Culture

Rapper Kodak Black Gets Prison Sentence in Weapons Case

By Associated Press
November 13, 2019 01:45 PM
In this frame made from video, Bill Kapri, center, also known as rapper Kodak Black, covers his face with $100 bills as he…
Bill Kapri, center, also known as rapper Kodak Black, covers his face with $100 bills as he walks out of jail after making bail, April 18, 2019 in Lewiston, N.Y.

MIAMI - Rapper Kodak Black has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges stemming from his arrest just before a scheduled concert performance in May.

The 22-year-old Black admitted in August that he falsified information on federal forms to buy four firearms from a Miami-area gun shop on two separate occasions.

Black also faces drug, weapons and sexual assault charges in other states. Black is a Florida native who was born to Haitian American parents as Dieuson Octave and who now goes by the legal name of Bill Kapri.

He was arrested during a Miami-area hip-hop festival in May that was marred by several violent incidents, The rapper is known for songs such as “ZeZe” and “Roll in Peace.”

