Arts & Culture

Renée Zellweger Felt a 'Sense of Responsibility' in 'Judy'

By Reuters
September 11, 2019 02:03 AM
Actor Renee Zellweger poses as she arrives at the Canadian premiere of "Judy" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Sept. 10, 2019.
Actor Renee Zellweger poses as she arrives at the Canadian premiere of "Judy" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Sept. 10, 2019.

TORONTO - Renée Zellweger said she felt a "sense of responsibility" to portray the late singer Judy Garland as authentically as possible in the movie "Judy," which was shown at the Toronto Film Festival on Tuesday to a standing ovation.

The film depicts the last six months of Garland's life, arriving in London in 1968 as part of a sold-out concert tour meant to refurbish her financial state.

Amidst a rocky custody battle with her fourth husband and accompanied on the tour by her fifth and final husband, Micky Dean, played by Finn Wittrock, Garland struggles with depression, anxiety and addiction.

Zellweger called her portrayal of Garland a "continued sort of exploration" between the famous actress and singer's public persona and her private experiences.

"There are many parameters that are non-negotiable that have been said on the public record and through Judy's own words and things. So you kind of feel a sense of responsibility to represent that as authentically as possible," Zellweger said.

"And then the rest was pretty difficult to know because we're talking about very private moments that haven't been shared and it's sort of an interpretation of what the experiences of the person who was living under those circumstances at that time might be like."

Zellweger is known for method acting, where she doesn't break character even when a scene is finished filming - a trait that helped her fellow cast members inhabit Garland's world too.

Actor Finn Wittrock poses as he arrives at the Canadian premiere of "Judy" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Sept. 10, 2019.

Wittrock didn't even recognize his co-star the first time he saw her in character.

"From kind of that point on until the end, I very rarely saw this Renée Zellweger, you know? I hung out with Judy," he told Reuters Television.

Zellweger's performance has received positive reviews.

"Renée was perfect because she's a great actress, but also she sings, she's very funny and she has a big heart," said Rupert Goold, the director of the film. "Audiences feel they know Renée at a certain level, that she's one of them. And I think that's a very Garland-like quality."

"Judy" is released in the U.S. on September 27.

Related Stories

This Sept. 7, 2019 photo shows Mark Cousins, writer/director of the documentary film "Women Make Film," posing for a portrait during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Arts & Culture
In ‘Women Make Film,’ a 14-Hour Epic of an Overlooked History
Mark Cousin’s documentary is a personal, roving exploration of a cinema history often forgotten, overlooked or underappreciated
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Tue, 09/10/2019 - 23:14
Christian Bale, left, and Matt Damon attend a premiere for "Ford v Ferrari" on day five of the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall, Sept. 9, 2019, in Toronto.
Arts & Culture
'Ford v Ferrari' Revs into High Gear at Toronto Film Fest
As a big-budget original movie made largely with practical effects, film isn't so much pointed against headwinds in Hollywood as speeding 200 miles-per-hour right through them
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Mon, 09/09/2019 - 23:00
Eddie Murphy, right, star of the film "Dolemite Is My Name," poses with director Craig Brewer at the Shangri-La Hotel during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Sept. 7, 2019.
Arts & Culture
In 'Dolemite Is My Name,' a Return to Form for Eddie Murphy
Film about comedian Rudy Ray Moore drew some of the best reviews of Murphy's career, following film's premiere over the weekend in Toronto
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Mon, 09/09/2019 - 23:00
Actor Petr Kotlar flashes V-signs at the screening of "The Painted Bird" in Venice, Italy, Sept. 3, 2019.
Arts & Culture
'The Painted Bird' Tells 'Timeless' Story of Survival in Dark Times
Based on a 1965 novel by Polish-born novelist Jerzy Kosinski, the 35mm black and white film depicts a bleak world where being different is dangerous
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Tue, 09/03/2019 - 23:27
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters