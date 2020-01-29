Arts & Culture

Ricky Martin Draws Inspiration from Puerto Rico Protests

By Associated Press
January 29, 2020 05:43 AM
Protesters hold a Puerto Rican flag during a protest in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Hundreds of people…
Protesters hold a Puerto Rican flag during a protest in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 23, 2020. Hundreds of people joined a protest organized by Puerto Rican singer Rene Perez of Calle 13 fame in a demonstration.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - Ricky Martin’s wide smile began to fade as the Puerto Rican superstar talked about his next album.

It’s influenced by the U.S. territory’s political turmoil as people struggle to recover from Hurricane Maria and a recent 6.4 magnitude earthquake that killed one person and destroyed hundreds of homes amid a 13-year recession.

“I’m going to use my music to carry the message of all those who aren’t being heard,” he told The Associated Press on Monday while preparing for a concert on his native island.

The 48-year-old father of four children joined in the big demonstrations last year that led Ricardo Rossello to resign as the island’s governor, and although he hasn’t been at the most recent protests against current Gov. Wanda Vazquez, he has gone on social media urging her to step down.

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin, who will perform in concert Feb. 7 at the Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot, poses for a portrait in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 27, 2020.

“It would be an act of justice for our island,” he said in a video Thursday. “There are no immediate legal mechanisms for you and your entire team to leave and pay for all our suffering. But I have good news. The elections come in November and I am certain, certain, that the people will rise up more than ever.”

Protests change album

Martin’s upcoming album is not the one he originally envisioned. He said he was going through a very romantic period in his life when he began recording, but all that changed when the 2019 protests in Puerto Rico erupted. The demonstrations were fed by anger over corruption and over the way the government responded to Hurricane Maria, the September 2017 storm that wreaked havoc on the island, killing an estimated 2,975 people in its aftermath.

Martin participated in the demonstrations alongside other artists and found a new idea for the album.

“When I returned to the studio, everything that I had done musically expired because I had poetic material in my head to share with the world after what happened in the streets of Puerto Rico,” he said.

Martin said the album will be titled “Movimiento” and will contain 12 songs.

“In all of them, I will in some way express everything that I experienced,” he said, alluding to the demonstrations. “All of the stories I heard from people who simply were not being heard.”

One of the album’s songs is the newly released single “Tiburones,” which means sharks in Spanish. The video was shot in Puerto Rico and shows a woman face to face with police in riot gear. Around her neck is a green kerchief that Martin said was the actress’ idea to wear and one he fully supports since it symbolizes the fight for a woman’s right to have an abortion.

“What I’ve always wanted is a woman to have the right to do whatever she wants with her body,” he said. “I’m always going to defend that.”

Singer criticized

Some have criticized Martin’s involvement in the 2019 protests and his recent comments regarding the current government’s response to the earthquake and strong aftershocks, accusing him of being an opportunist and of riling people up only to leave the island afterward. Others have posted online messages asking that he stay out of the island’s affairs.

Martin remains unfazed.

“I shouldn’t be interested in Puerto Rico because I don’t live in Puerto Rico?” he asked. “To the contrary. I believe that not being on the island has made me appreciate my culture more, appreciate my people more, my language, my music, where I come from.”

Related Stories

The Adripina Seda public school stands partially collapsed after an earthquake struck Guanica, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Jan. 7,…
USA
Puerto Rico Opens Only 20% of Schools Amid Ongoing Quakes
Only 177 schools were certified to open after engineers inspected them for damage caused by the magnitude-6.4 earthquake that killed one person and damaged hundreds of homes on Jan. 7
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 01/28/2020 - 14:30
A young man holds a sign that reads in Spanish "They are killing us" while protesting outside the executive mansion known has…
USA
Puerto Rico Protesters Demand Governor's Resignation
Hundreds of demonstrators have gathered outside the seaside governor's mansion in Puerto Rico's capital to demand the US territory's leader resign and to protest the recent discovery of apparently forgotten disaster supplies amid ongoing earthquakes
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 01/20/2020 - 20:48
A woman holds a blanket and cots as neighbors remain outdoors using camping tents and portable lights for fear of possible aftershocks after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck in Guanica, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. The quake was followed by a series of strong aftershocks, part of a 10-day series of temblors spawned by the grinding of tectonic plates along three faults beneath southern Puerto Rico. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)
USA
Displaced Families Await Post-Quake Housing in Puerto Rico
A 6.4 magnitude quake that toppled or damaged hundreds of homes in southwestern Puerto Rico is raising concerns about where displaced families will live
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/16/2020 - 13:18
A large rock sits in a resident's backyard after it fell during a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico, Saturday,…
USA
Magnitude 5.9 Shock Rocks Quake-stunned Puerto Rico
US Geological Survey says 8:54 a.m. (1254 GMT) quake hit 8 miles (13 kilometers) southeast of Guanica at a shallow depth of 3 miles (5 kilometers)
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 01/11/2020 - 09:00
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press