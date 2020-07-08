Arts & Culture

Rock Legend Ringo Starr Turns 80 

By VOA News
July 08, 2020 08:04 AM
Musician Ringo Starr wears a face mask as he poses in front of his sculpture to celebrate his 80th birthday during the outbreak…
Musician Ringo Starr wears a face mask as he poses in front of his sculpture to celebrate his 80th birthday during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beverly Hills, California, July 7, 2020.

Legendary rock musician and former drummer of the Beatles Ringo Starr turned 80 Tuesday and celebrated with an online concert. 

Starr made an appearance Tuesday — wearing a mask with peace signs on it and practicing social distancing — along with his wife, Barbara Bach, at the “Peace and Love” statue to promote his online birthday concert, the proceeds from which, among other causes, went to support the Black Lives Matter movement. 

The iconic drummer told reporters “peace and love around the world” was his birthday wish and he believes supporting the Black Lives Matter movement is part of that. He said, “You can’t say ‘peace and love’ with someone’s knee on your throat,” referring to the death of George Floyd while in custody of the Minneapolis police department. 

Starr looked fit and healthy as he spoke with reporters and was, asked if he had a secret. He said, “God blessed me with these good looks. I don’t know, I work out, I eat right, I just do the best I can for the body and the mind.” 

His online concert, “Ringo’s Big Birthday Show” was streamed live on YouTube and other online channels, and featured, among other acts, his former Beatle bandmate Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, and Sheryl Crow, and included birthday wishes from celebrities.  

 

 

 

 

