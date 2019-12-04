Arts & Culture

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lights up Season

By Associated Press
December 04, 2019 11:56 PM
Dignitaries on stage push a button igniting the 50,000 multi-colored LED lights during the 87th annual Rockefeller Center…
Dignitaries on stage push a button igniting the 50,000 multicolored LED lights during the 87th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, Dec. 4, 2019, in New York.

NEW YORK - One of the brightest signs of the holiday season has come to light. The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was officially turned on Wednesday night, at an event featuring celebrities including Idina Menzel, Lea Michele and Ne-Yo among the performers.

The tree, a Norway spruce that’s more than 60 years old, stands 77 feet (23.5 meters) tall and was lit up in colorful Christmas lights before 10 p.m. local time.

It was on the property of Carol Schultz in the village of Florida, New York, and was cut down last month.

The tree was decorated with miles of lights, with a huge Swarovski crystal star at the top.

It stays in place until Jan. 17, when it will be taken down and donated to Habitat for Humanity to help build homes.

There’s been a tree in Rockefeller Center since 1931. The holiday lighting has been broadcast since 1951.

Related Stories

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TISHMAN SPEYER- This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce, is…
USA
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Has Been Harvested
A 14-ton Norway spruce that was once small enough to be displayed on a coffee table has been harvested in Florida, New York, as it's prepared for its role as the famous Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 16:53
A man dressed as Santa Claus is welcomed by children during the opening of the most famous German Christmas mail office in the…
Europe
Santa Claus Back at Work in Germany Answering Christmas Mail
Santa Claus is at it again, answering thousands of Christmas letters from children around the world at a special post office in the northern German town of Himmelpfort
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 11/14/2019 - 09:21
A general view shows the Charles Dickens Museum in central London December 10, 2012. The former London home of Charles Dickens…
Arts & Culture
World's First Printed Christmas Card Exhibits at Dickens Museum
The card was printed in 1843; of the 1,000 originally printed, 21 survived and one has been loaned to the museum by a book dealer in San Francisco
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 11/19/2019 - 21:35
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press