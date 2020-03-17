Arts & Culture

The Rolling Stones Postpone Tour Due to Coronavirus

By Associated Press
March 17, 2020 03:07 PM
FILE - From left, Ron Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform in Pasadena, California, Aug. 22, 2019.
FILE - From left, Ron Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform in Pasadena, California, Aug. 22, 2019.

NEW YORK - The Rolling Stones are postponing its 15-city North American tour because of the growing coronavirus outbreak.

The band announced Tuesday that its No Filter Tour, originally expected to kick off in San Diego on May 8, is postponed. The band's tour was also planned to visit some North American cities they haven't played in years, including Cleveland, St. Louis, Austin, Texas, Louisville, Kentucky, Charlotte, North Carolina and Tampa, Florida.

"We're hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together — and we'll see you very soon," the Stones said in a statement.

Tour promoter AEG is advising concertgoers to hold onto their original tickets and wait for more information.

The Stones' tour through North America last year was postponed after Mick Jagger had heart surgery, but the band rescheduled those dates and returned triumphantly to the road with a show in Chicago. Another of the rescheduled shows featured the announcement that NASA had named a tiny tumbling stone spotted on the Martian surface after the band.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus, but for some, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. 
 

Related Stories

FILE - From left, Ron Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform in Pasadena, California, Aug. 22, 2019.
Arts & Culture
Rolling Stones Returning to North America for 15-City Tour
Legendary band announced Thursday it will kick off its No Filter tour in San Diego on May 8; the shows will end July 9 with a concert in Atlanta
Members of the Rolling Stones (L-R) Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards arrive for the "Exhibitionism" opening night gala at the Saatchi Gallery in London, April 4, 2016.
Arts & Culture
Rolling Stones Sign New Deal With Universal Music Group
The Rolling Stones on Monday signed a new deal with Universal Music Group covering the legendary rock band's music and audio-visual catalogue, global merchandising and brand management, the music company said. The deal continues a partnership that covers the band's catalogue including classic albums like Sticky Fingers that was released in 1971. "After a decade of working in partnership together we are thrilled to expand and extend our relationship…
British veteran rockers The Rolling Stones' singer Mick Jagger sings during a concert on their "Latin America Ole Tour" at Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Feb. 27, 2016.
The Americas
Rolling Stones on YouTube Invite Cubans to Free Concert
The Rolling Stones are welcoming Cubans to their free concert on Friday with Mick Jagger speaking Spanish in a video on YouTube, though few are likely to see it, given Cuba's scant Internet penetration."We have played in many incredible places but this concert in Havana is going to be a historic event for us," Jagger said in a voice over while the Stones' song, "Jumping' Jack Flash" plays to snippets of concert video. "We hope it will be for you, too."Less than one-third…
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press