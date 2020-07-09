Arts & Culture

Rolling Stones to Release Unheard Tracks From 1973 Album

By Associated Press
July 09, 2020 06:05 PM
FILE - From left, Ron Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform in Pasadena, California, Aug. 22, 2019.
The Rolling Stones will release a new version of their 1973 album "Goats Head Soup" featuring three unheard tracks, including one featuring Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page. 

The band announced on Thursday that the release on Sept. 4 will include a four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions that includes 10 bonus tracks, including outtakes and alternative versions.  

Page appears on a song called "Scarlet," and the Stones also released a video for one of the unheard songs, called "Criss Cross." 

"Goats Head Soup" features one of the band's well-known acoustic ballads, "Angie." 
 

