Rosa Parks Statue to be Unveiled Sunday

By Associated Press
November 30, 2019 09:38 AM
FILE -Rosa Parks arrives at circuit court to be arraigned in the racial bus boycott in Montgomery, Alabama, Feb. 24, 1956.

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA - A new statue of civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks will stand in downtown Montgomery.

The city said the statue will be unveiled Sunday at 1 p.m. at Montgomery Plaza at the Court Street Fountain.

The unveiling coincides with the anniversary of Parks’ historic Dec. 1, 1955 arrest for refusing to give up her seat on a public bus to a white man. Her arrest sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott, a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement.

FILE - The statue of African-American civil rights activist Rosa Parks is seen in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Dec. 1, 2014,

There will also be four granite markers to honor the plaintiffs in Browder v. Gayle - the landmark case that ruled segregation on Montgomery buses unconstitutional.

The civil rights memorials are a partnership among the city and county, the Alabama tourism department and the Montgomery Area Business Committee for the Arts.

Written By
Associated Press