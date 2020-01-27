Sadness, Controversy Surround Grammys

Controversy and sadness were part of this year's Grammys show before it even began Sunday.

"Here we are together on music's biggest night celebrating the artists that do it best, but to be honest with you we are all feeling crazy sadness right now," host Alicia Keys said at the top of the show, in a reference to the deaths of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter who were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning.

The recording industry's awards show was broadcast live from the Staples Center where Bryant showcased his basketball prowess for years as a guard with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"We're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built," Keys said.

The controversy was the suspension of Deborah Dugan, the Recording Academy's CEO.

Dugan, hired for the post earlier this year and the the first woman to head up the Academy, was suspended less than two weeks ago on misconduct charges. She has since filed a complaint with the Equal Opportunity Commission.

But the sadness and the controversy did not stop the artists from producing a stunning song fest.

Lizzo, the zaftig twerking singer and flautist, kicked off the beginning of the night's many songs with "Truth Hurts" and "Cuz I Love You." Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" won the best pop solo performance Grammy.

The big winners of the night, however, were 18-year-old Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas who made an album, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" in their Los Angeles home.

Billie, who took home the best new artist prize, also won best album, and her song Bad Guy won best song and best record.

Billie Eilish, as singer songwriter, arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, Los Angeles.

Finneas won producer of the year (non-classical) and best engineered album (non-classical).

Together the sister and brother won best pop vocal album.

Here is a list of winners in key categories at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, which took place Sunday in Los Angeles.

Teenage goth-pop iconoclast Billie Eilish was the big winner with a total of five golden statuettes, including a clean sweep of the "big four" prizes.

Lizzo, the top nomination getter, won three prizes -- best pop solo performance, best urban contemporary album and best traditional R&B performance.

Album of the Year: Billie Eilish, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"

Record of the Year: Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"

Song of the Year (recognizing songwriting): Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, "Bad Guy"

Best New Artist: Billie Eilish

Best Music Video: Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Best Rap Album: Tyler, The Creator, "Igor"

Best Rock Album: Cage The Elephant, "Social Cues"

Best Pop Vocal Album: Billie Eilish, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"

Best Pop Solo Performance: Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"

Best Pop/Duo Performance: Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Best Urban Contemporary Album: Lizzo, "Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)"

Best Country Album: Tanya Tucker, "While I'm Livin'"

Best Alternative Music Album: Vampire Weekend, "Father of the Bride"

Best World Music Album: Angelique Kidjo, "Celia"