Arts & Culture

Safety Board to Determine Probable Cause of Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

By VOA News
February 09, 2021 05:56 AM
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, fans gather at a memorial for Kobe Bryant in front of Staples Center in Los Angeles. A…
n this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, fans gather at a memorial for Kobe Bryant in front of Staples Center in Los Angeles. A person with knowledge of the details says a public memorial service for Bryant, his daughter and seven others killed.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board meets Tuesday to vote on a probable cause for the helicopter crash that killed basketball superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in California last year. 

The NTSB has said there was no sign of mechanical failure on the helicopter, and that the crash is believed to be an accident. 

Board members Tuesday could give recommendations for how to prevent similar disasters in the future. 

The helicopter was taking the eight passengers to a youth basketball tournament amid heavy fog when it crashed into hilly terrain outside Los Angeles. 

Related Stories

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant are honored along with all of the helicopter crash victims before the NFL Super Bowl…
USA
Coroner Releases Report on Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash
All passengers died from blunt-force trauma
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 05/16/2020 - 02:38 AM
Vanessa Bryant speaks during a celebration of life for her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in…
USA
Celebrities, Athletes, Fans Pay Tribute to NBA Great Kobe Bryant
The 41-year-old Bryant and his daughter were among those killed in a helicopter crash in January
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 02/24/2020 - 07:12 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News