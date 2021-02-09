Safety Board to Determine Probable Cause of Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board meets Tuesday to vote on a probable cause for the helicopter crash that killed basketball superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in California last year.

The NTSB has said there was no sign of mechanical failure on the helicopter, and that the crash is believed to be an accident.

Board members Tuesday could give recommendations for how to prevent similar disasters in the future.

The helicopter was taking the eight passengers to a youth basketball tournament amid heavy fog when it crashed into hilly terrain outside Los Angeles.