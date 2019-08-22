Arts & Culture

Sarah Sanders Heads to Fox News as Contributor

By Associated Press
August 22, 2019 02:13 PM
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders talks with reporters outside the White House in Washington, June 11, 2019.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders talks with reporters outside the White House in Washington, June 11, 2019. President Donald Trump announced on June 13 that Sanders would leave her job at the end of June.

NEW YORK - Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who once sparred with journalists, has decided to join them.

Fox News said Thursday that Sanders has been hired to provide political commentary and analysis across all its properties, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and the radio and podcast division. 

Sanders was press secretary for President Donald Trump from July 2017 through June 2019, quarreling with reporters who aggressively questioned her about any number of controversies involving the president. 

In a statement, Sanders says she is “beyond proud” to join Fox. She will make her debut on “Fox & Friends” on Sept. 6.

 

 

