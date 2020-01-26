Stars Gather for 62nd Grammy Awards Amid Academy Scandal

Performers including Lizzo, Lil Nas X, and Billie Eilish are among those expected to be named winners at the 62nd Grammy Awards Sunday night.

Singer/songwriter Alicia Keys will host the music award ceremony, which will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles at 8pm Eastern time.

Lizzo, who released her first major label album this year, has been nominated for eight awards including best record, best album, and best new artist. She will be performing at the ceremony as well as Eilish, who has also been nominated for best record, best album, and best new artist.

Lil Nax X has also been nominated in those three categories, namely for his 2019 hit with Bill Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road."

The ceremony comes amid a scandal at the Recording Academy - CEO Deborah Dugan, the first woman to lead the institution behind the Grammys, was suspended last week after just five months on the job.

Dugan said she was suspended after filing complaints about harassment as well as misconduct including voting irregularities within the Academy.

Sunday's show will also include a tribute to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who is posthumously nominated for three awards. Hussle was shot and killed last March.