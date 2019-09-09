Arts & Culture

Taylor Swift Fans Descend on Paris for 'City of Lover' Concert

By Reuters
September 9, 2019 06:40 PM
The Olympia Theatre lights up with the name of Taylor Swift prior to her concert performance in Paris, France, Sept. 9, 2019.
PARIS - Donning face paint and holding glittery signs, fans of Taylor Swift flocked to Paris on Monday for the American pop star's "City of Lover" concert.

Tickets for the concert, which is Swift's only performance promoting her new album "Lover," were not for sale, but were distributed through contests worldwide.

Fans who won tickets in competitions online, through radio stations and music companies, came from as far away as Japan and Mexico to see Swift perform at the French capital's Olympia Music Hall.

Fans of Taylor Swift wait in line to enter the Olympia Theatre prior to her concert performance in Paris, France, Sept. 9, 2019.

Hoping to catch a glimpse of Swift as she arrived, some hopeful fans, who colloquially call themselves "Swifties," had come to the venue without having tickets to the concert.

"We are very sad because we have four friends standing in the back from Germany who don't have tickets," 28-year old Finne told Reuters TV. "So, we're happy for us but we're very sad we can't share this experience with them."

Swift's new album has already broken records in China, with over one million total streams, downloads and sales within a week of its release.

The album's combined total sales made it China's most-consumed full-length international album ever in its first week.

Related Stories

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Show - Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey, U.S., August 26, 2019 - Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Arts & Culture
Taylor Swift, Cardi B and Missy Elliott Bring Girl Power to Video Music Awards Show
Swift and pop singer Ariana Grande went into the fan-voted ceremony in Newark, New Jersey, with a leading 10 nominations each
By Reuters
Tue, 08/27/2019 - 01:13
Taylor Swift arrives at the Teen Choice Awards, Aug. 11, 2019, in Hermosa Beach, California.
Arts & Culture
Taylor Swift Urges Fans to Back Equal Pay for US Women's Soccer Team
Squad's 2-0 victory in World Cup final in July capped a campaign that attracted vast television audiences; in March they sued the US.Soccer Federation, arguing that their pay and working conditions amounted to gender discrimination
By Reuters
Mon, 08/12/2019 - 22:11
Singer Taylor Swift performs at Amazon Music's Prime Day concert at the Hammerstein Ballroom, July 10, 2019, in New York.
Arts & Culture
Taylor Swift Shakes off Drama With Fun Concert Performance
This was Swift's first public appearance since she discovered her masters were in the hands of someone she's not a fan of, but she didn't directly address the issue
By Associated Press
Thu, 07/11/2019 - 11:25
Reuters