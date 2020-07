NEW YORK - Surprise! Taylor Swift’s got an album out.

“Folklore” premiered overnight, less than a year after Swift released her “Lover” album. Swift writes on Instagram she wrote and recorded the album in isolation. It features Bon Iver, Aaron Dessner of The National and Jack Antonoff.

Swift says before this year, she would have waited to release it at the perfect time, but the current times remind her “nothing is guaranteed.”