Tiz the Law Wins Belmont Stakes

ELMONT, NEW YORK - Tiz the Law won the Belmont Stakes in front of empty stands on Saturday, clinching the first leg of Thoroughbred horse racing's Triple Crown.

The colt was followed by Dr Post and Max Player at the New York event, which is usually the last leg of the three races that make up the Triple Crown. This year, however, it was contested first as the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes had to be postponed until later in the season because of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has claimed more than 121,000 lives in the United States.

Spectators were barred from attending the race because of the pandemic.

In other horse racing news Saturday, London’s Royal Ascot witnessed its biggest-priced winner as 150-1 shot Nando Parrado won the Coventry Stakes.

Trained by Clive Cox, Nando Parrado was steered home by jockey Adam Kirby.

"The price was a shock. He is a proper horse and we loved him from the start," Cox said.

The previous record was set in 1990 when 100-1 outsider Fox Chapel won the Britannia Stakes. Flashmans Papers was also a 100-1 shot when winning at the iconic meeting in 2008.