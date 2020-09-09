Arts & Culture

Top Film Awards Impose New Diversity Requirements

By VOA News
September 09, 2020 05:23 AM
Regina King reacts on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood
Regina King reacts on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Feb. 9, 2020.

The organization that honors movies with the Academy Awards said Tuesday it will require films to meet new standards in order to promote diversity both on the screen and behind the scenes. 

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said the rules apply only to those films eligible for the best picture Oscar and will go into effect in 2024. 

Among the rules are requirements for the percentage or numbers of actors, production and marketing staff, and internships on a movie that must be filled by non-whites, women, people with disabilities or people from the LGBTQ community. 

“The standards are designed to encourage equitable representation on and off screen in order to better reflect the diversity of the movie-going audience,” the Academy said in a statement. 

The Academy has faced criticism in recent years for a lack of diversity among its Oscars honorees, including in 2016 when all of the nominees in the four acting categories were white.  

