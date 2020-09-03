Arts & Culture

Top Stars at Venice Film Fest Praise Gender-Neutral Prizes

By Associated Press
September 03, 2020 02:18 PM
BERLINALE International Film Festival logo, graphic element on white
The Berlin Film Festival organizers have decided the best actor and actress Silver Bear prizes will now be replaced by best leading performance and best supporting performance awards.

VENICE - Two stars at the Venice Film Festival, Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton, have praised the decision by the Berlin festival to award gender-neutral prizes, with Swinton predicting other award ceremonies will follow suit.

Organizers of the Berlin International Film Festival announced last month that they would stop awarding separate acting prizes to men and women starting next year. The best actor and actress Silver Bear prizes will now be replaced by best leading performance and best supporting performance awards.

Swinton, who received a Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement award at the Venice festival's opening ceremony, said divisions by gender were a "waste of life."

"And so I'm really happy to hear that about Berlin," she told reporters Thursday. "And I think it's pretty much inevitable that everybody will follow, because it's just obvious to me."

Blanchett, president of the Venice jury this year, said she instinctively calls herself an "actor." She said it's hard enough "to sit in judgment of other people's work" and then even harder to break it down further along gender lines.

"I'm of a generation where the word "actress" was used always in a pejorative sense. So I think I claim the other space," she said. "I think good performances are good performances, no matter the sexual orientation of the performers who are making them."

The Venice festival has long been criticized for the lack of female directors in its in-competition films, with only four films made by women in the 62 films competing for the Golden Lion award between 2017 and 2019.

This year, the gender parity has improved, with 44% of the in-competition films directed by women.

Swinton was also in Venice to present a short film directed by Pedro Almodovar, "The Human Voice," about a woman's emotional response to being left by her lover over the phone.

Related Stories

Jeremy Irons participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the television show "Watchmen" at BUILD Studio on Wednesday,…
Arts & Culture
Actor Jeremy Irons to Head Jury at Berlin Film Festival
Irons said in a statement released by festival organizers that he was taking on the festival role 'with feelings of great pleasure and not inconsiderable honor'
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/09/2020 - 12:42
Director, screenwriter, editor and producer Adina Pintilie and cast members pose with the Golden Bear award for best film, "Touch Me Not," at the news conference after the awards ceremony at the 68th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, G
Arts & Culture
'Touch Me Not' Wins Top Prize at Berlin Film Festival
Touch Me Not, a film about intimacy and sex that shocked some viewers with explicit scenes, won the Golden Bear prize for best film at the 68th Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday.Romanian director Adina Pintilie said she had not expected to win the award for her film, which blurs reality and fiction as it follows characters who seek intimacy yet also fear it.Speaking at a news conference after collecting her Golden Bear…
FILE - The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.
Arts & Culture
76th Venice Film Festival to Embrace, Not Reject, Netflix
The 76th Venice Film Festival will feature three Netflix productions alongside Hollywood titles, embracing the streaming giant again after the Cannes Film Festival excluded it for a second year in a row
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 07/25/2019 - 11:26
Director Pedro Almodovar poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Pain and Glory' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France,, May 18, 2019.
Arts & Culture
Almodovar to Receive Venice Film Festival Career Achievement
Oscar-winning director said Friday he has good memories of Venice, where he made his international debut in 1983
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 06/14/2019 - 11:42
FILE - Golden Globe statues appear on stage prior to the nominations for 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., Dec. 11, 2017.
Arts & Culture
Golden Globes Follow Oscars With Coronavirus Delays to 2021 Award Shows
The Golden Globes ceremony will take place on Feb. 28 instead of its usual slot on the first Sunday in January
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 06/22/2020 - 15:31
Bong Joon Ho, right, reacts as he is presented with the award for best picture for "Parasite" from presenter Jane Fonda at the Oscars, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
Arts & Culture
Academy Delays 2021 Oscars Ceremony Because of Coronavirus
The Academy's Board of Governors also extended the eligibility window beyond the calendar year to Feb. 28, 2021, for feature films, and delay the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures from December until April 30, 2021
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 06/15/2020 - 18:24
AP logo
By
Associated Press