Arts & Culture

Trump Administration Trying to Bring A$AP Rocky Home

By Associated Press
July 19, 2019 02:45 PM
Slobodan Jovicic, ASAP Rocky's lawyer, talks to media after the arrest proceedings against the artist at the Kronoberg custody i
Slobodan Jovicic, ASAP Rocky's lawyer, talks to media after the arrest proceedings against the artist at the Kronoberg custody i

WASHINGTON - First lady Melania Trump says her husband’s administration is working with the State Department to try to bring rapper A$AP Rocky home.

The president also tells reporters that many members of the African American community have asked him to intervene.

The platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist has been behind bars in Sweden while police investigate a fight he was involved in in Stockholm earlier this month.

Kim Kardashian West, Diddy, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Nicki Minaj are some of the celebrities who have shown public support for the Grammy-nominated Rocky.

Kardashian West thanked Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner on Twitter Thursday evening for their “efforts to Free ASAP Rocky & his two friends.”

She says their “commitment to justice reform is so appreciated.”

Related Stories

FILE - A$AP Rocky arrives at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Europe
Sweden Wants to Detain Rapper A$AP Rocky After Street Fight
Swedish prosecutors say U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky should be formally arrested over a fight in downtown Stockholm and should be held for two weeks while police investigate the case.
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 04, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press