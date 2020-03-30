Van Gogh Painting Stolen from Dutch Museum

Officials at a Dutch museum which was closed to the public due to the coronavirus outbreak say a painting by Vincent van Gogh was stolen during an overnight break-in.

Singer Laren museum director Evert van Os told reporters Monday the 1884 painting called "Spring Garden" had been on loan from the Groninger Museum, located in the northern Dutch city of the same name.

The Reuters news agency reports police believe the thieves forced the museum's glass front doors open in the pre-dawn hours. They say they are continuing to investigate the incident.

The estimated value of the painting was not available, but French news agency AFP reports that a van Gogh painting from 1889 was sold three years ago at Christie's auction house in New York for $81 million.

"Spring Garden," a painting by Vincent van Gogh, is seen in this handout picture released by the Singer Laren Museum, Amsterdam, Netherlands, March 30, 2020.



