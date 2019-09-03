Arts & Culture

Veteran Swedish Director Andersson Reflects on Humanity in 'About Endlessness'

By Reuters
September 3, 2019 07:59 PM
FILE - Swedish director Roy Andersson makes a speech after he received the Golden Lion prize for his movie "A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence" during the award ceremony at the 71st Venice Film Festival, Sept. 6, 2014.
FILE - Swedish director Roy Andersson makes a speech after he received the Golden Lion prize for his movie "A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence" during the award ceremony at the 71st Venice Film Festival, Sept. 6, 2014

VENICE, ITALY - A father tying up his daughter's laces in the rain, a priest doubting his faith and a man being tied to a post and then abandoned all make up little slices of life in film's "About Endlessness," a reflection on humanity, be it kind or cruel.

The Swedish director on Tuesday premiered his latest work at the Venice Film Festival where, in 2014, he won its top Golden Lion Prize for the black comedy "A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence."

"About Endlessness" is made up of short individual stories depicting daily moments as well as historical events. They are usually introduced by a female narrator, described as "Scheherazade-esque" in production notes.

The mix of stories blends human fears, doubts, joys, love, and cruelty as people go about their lives - young women dancing outside a cafe, a couple enjoying a bottle of champagne in a bar, a dentist dealing with a patient and teenagers talking about science.

Andersson, who has a cult following in Europe, peppers these vignettes depicting vulnerability with small moments of comedy.

"Every animal on the planet feels vulnerability, we human beings do and we should be thankful for that," Andersson told a news conference.

"That's a gift, because life will get richer when you can understand and see how other human beings behave... how they are happy and unhappy."

The film is one of 21 competing for the Golden Lion award at the 76th edition of the festival. The winner will be announced on Sept. 7.

Related Stories

Director Yonfan and actor Sylvia at The 76th Venice Film Festival for Animated film "Ji Yuan Tai Qi Hao (No. 7 Cherry Lane)" in Venice, Italy September 2, 2019.
Arts & Culture
Filmmaker Yonfan Sends Hong Kong a Love Letter in 'No. 7 Cherry Lane'
The narrated hand-drawn 2-D animation feature is set against a backdrop of the 1967 Communist-led riots in Hong Kong
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Mon, 09/02/2019 - 22:00
Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Citizen K' at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Aug. 31, 2019.
Europe
Kremlin Critic Wants Film to Open West's Eyes About Putin's Russia
The film, 'Citizen K', was made by Oscar-winning US filmmaker Alex Gibney and premiered at the Venice Film festival this weekend
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Mon, 09/02/2019 - 15:21
French Greek director Costa-Gavras arrives for the screening of the film "Adults in the Room" presented out of competition, and to the JLC Glory To The Filmmaker Award during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido, Italy, Aug. 31, 2019.
Arts & Culture
Director Costa-Gavras Honored in Venice
Greek-born French director Costa-Gavras has been recognized for his 'particularly original contribution to innovation in contemporary cinema' at the Venice Film Festival
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Sun, 09/01/2019 - 10:17
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters