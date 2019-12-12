Arts & Culture

Weinstein Lawyer Says 98% of Creditors Agreeing to Settle 

By Associated Press
December 12, 2019 05:09 PM
Harvey Weinstein, center, enters State Supreme Court, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in New York.
FILE - Harvey Weinstein, center, enters State Supreme Court, Oct. 11, 2018, in New York.

NEW YORK - Ninety-eight percent of The Weinstein Co.'s creditors are joining a tentative settlement that plaintiffs say includes $25 million for over two dozen actresses and former employees who claim Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed them, a lawyer said Thursday. 

The attorney, Karen Bitar, provided the estimate to U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer as she said the deal would cover ``the overwhelming`` number of individuals and entities potentially owed money. 

Additional money, she said, would be set aside for anyone who did not accept the terms of the settlement. The agreement, which would be limited to $500,000 per person, would require court approval that is unlikely to come before the spring. 

The Weinstein Co. is currently proceeding in bankruptcy court, where any deal would face review. 

Canosa lawsuit

The discussion of the deal revealed by lawyers a day earlier arose during a hearing in Manhattan pertaining to a lawsuit filed against the company and the disgraced movie mogul by former Weinstein consultant Alexandra Canosa. 

Canosa, who has not joined the proposed settlement, has alleged that Weinstein on multiple occasions from 2010 to 2017 raped, sexually abused, intimidated and harassed her during what he maintained were business meetings in New York, Los Angeles, Malaysia and Budapest. 

Scores of women have accused the movie mogul of sexual misconduct. He has denied nonconsensual sex allegations. He faces a January 6 trial on rape and sexual assault charges in state court, where he has pleaded not guilty. 

Engelmayer agreed that depositions needed before a trial in Canosa's case against Weinstein could wait to be taken until several weeks after his criminal trial ends. The testimony would include questioning of Canosa and Weinstein by lawyers in the case as they prepare to present evidence to a jury. 

'Most courageous client'

Canosa's lawyer, Thomas Giuffra, said outside court that most women who have sued Weinstein were agreeing to settle because the statute of limitations applied to their cases. 

``They're getting a half-million [dollars] for an out-of-statute case,'' he said. 

Canosa, he said, was determined to fight on. At least two other women were doing the same, he added. 

``They assumed we would just go along with the herd,'' he said of other lawyers. ``She's the most courageous client I've ever had.'' 

Related Stories

Harvey Weinstein, center, leaves court following a bail hearing, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
USA
Prosecutors Accuse Weinstein of Mishandling Ankle Monitor
The hearing was still underway Friday morning and a judge had yet to rule on whether Weinstein would face any penalty over the alleged violations
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 12/06/2019 - 14:56
Harvey Weinstein, center, enters State Supreme Court, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in New York.
Arts & Culture
Harvey Weinstein Loses Bid to Move Trial Out of New York
A state appellate panel dismissed the movie mogul's concerns he wouldn't get a fair trial in New York City
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 15:43
Harvey Weinstein, center, leaves a courtroom following an appearance for a scheduled arraignment, Aug. 26, 2019, in New York.
USA
Weinstein Faces New Charges, Trial Postponed
The new indictment will include testimony from actress Annabella Sciorra, known for her appearances in the hit television series 'The Sopranos'
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Mon, 08/26/2019 - 11:03
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press