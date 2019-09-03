Arts & Culture

Wife Says Hart 'Going to be Fine' After Car Crash

By Associated Press
September 3, 2019 12:44 PM
NEW YORK - Comic actor Kevin Hart's wife says he's ``going to be just fine'' following a weekend car crash that left him with a major back injury.
 
Eniko Hart was questioned by a TMZ reporter while visiting him at the hospital Monday. She gave no details beyond that assurance, and the actor's press representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
 

Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off a highway above Malibu in the early morning hours of Sunday. It rolled down an embankment, after police said the driver lost control while turning from a canyon road onto Mulholland Highway.
 
The 40-year-old Hart and the car's driver, Jared Black, both had back injuries. Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of pain.

