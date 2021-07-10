Arts & Culture

Zelda Game Cartridge Sells for 'World Record' $870,000 at Auction

By AFP
July 10, 2021 03:56 AM

FILE - Boxes of the game 'Legend of Zelda' made for Nintendo's latest game console, Wii, sit on a conveyer at the North American distribution center in North Bend, Wash., Nov. 8, 2006.

NEW YORK - A sealed cartridge of The Legend of Zelda for the old Nintendo NES console has sold for a world record sum of $870,000, auction house Heritage Auctions said in a statement Friday.

The cartridge, dated to 1987, is still in its original packaging and trumps the previous world record sale of a video game -- $660,000 for a 1986 Super Mario Bros cartridge sold in April -- according to the auction house.

The game was the "masterpiece" in a sale of 443 lots that runs until Sunday, Eric Bradley, spokesperson for the Dallas-based company, told AFP.

The auction house has not revealed the identity of the buyer.

Blending adventure, action and exploration in a magical universe, Zelda is one of the most significant titles in the history of video games and one of Nintendo's best-known series.

Retro video games have become increasingly popular with nostalgic collectors in recent years, driving up prices for old-school consoles and cartridges at auctions. 

