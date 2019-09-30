Harun Maruf has almost 30 years of experience in journalism. He is one of the founders of the independent Somali media, which emerged after the collapse of the repressive government in 1991. In the past, he worked for Associated Press and BBC as a reporter in Somalia. Harun is the longest-serving editor of VOA Somali, from July 2008 until today just eight months after joining the Service. In addition to his responsibilities as a senior editor, he introduced hard-hitting programs at VOA Somali including investigative reports and series programs. In March 2018, he launched The Investigative Dossier, a bi-weekly, groundbreaking investigative program and the first of its kind by Somali media. Harun calls it the greatest journalism work in his career. His work influenced policy changes by the Somali government.

In October 2018, Harun released his first book along with VOA colleague Dan Joseph. The book, "Inside Al-Shabaab, the Secret History of Al-Qaeda's Most Powerful Ally," tells the story of the militant group that wants to overthrow Somalia's government and turn the country into a terrorist haven. The book was well-received in Somalia and internationally. Harun has Master’s Degree in International Journalism from City, University of London.