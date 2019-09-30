Default Author Profile

Natasha Nagarajan

Latest from Natasha Nagarajan

Mon, 09/30/2019 - 02:49
Student Union

When College Students Turn to Sugar Daddies for Financial Aid

Ease of internet and rising college debt make such arrangements more common
A billboard that a Toronto company says is meant to connect female college students with "sugar daddies" who pay a fee to join its website service is seen on Wednesday, July 10, 2013, in Pittsburgh. Pennsylvania State police Cpl. Raymond Schafer,…