Peter Clottey

Peter began his journalism career while studying at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, where he earned a bachelors in mining engineering. There he managed the student radio station, Dynamite 88.9 FM, where he quickly gained recognition as a broadcast journalist. Peter hosted music and sports programs as a news anchor for Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, 92.5 FM. Before immigrating to the US, he built a national reputation with Choice 102.3 FM, a news radio station in Accra. Peter is a volunteer news anchor with WPFW 89.3 FM, where he broadcasts a weekly summary of African news to the local African populations in Washington, D.C. 

Peter is the host of Nightline Africa, a magazine radio show on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as One-on-One with Peter Clottey. He reports on economic and political news for VOA and conducts interviews with presidents, vice presidents, prime ministers and other governmental ministers, as well as rebel and insurgent leaders. Peter occasionally contributes stories about sports and hosts “The Sports Box.” For tips and inquiries, email pclottey@voanews.com.

Latest from Peter Clottey

Mon, 09/30/2019 - 05:56
Africa

Historic Payment to Gabon Seeks to Preserve ‘Earth’s Lungs’

The Central African Forest Initiative (CAFI) announced Sunday that Gabon will get money from Norway to preserve the country’s forests and combat climate change
Gabon, which is covered nearly entirely by rainforest, is one of few places on Earth where a primary tropical rainforest extends all the way to the beach. (Credit: ©Wild-Touch, Sarah Del Ben, 2012)
Mon, 08/19/2019 - 21:24
Africa

Zimbabwe Official Defends Crackdown on Protests, Urges Patience with Economy

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Sibusiso Moyo says public safety concerns justify temporary prohibitions on demonstrations 
Zimbabwean riot police block a road ahead of a planned protest in Harare, Aug. 16, 2019.
Tue, 08/13/2019 - 13:00
Africa

Uganda Internet Registration Stirs Free Speech Concerns

Uganda expands its enforcement of a year-old social media regulation, levying the fee on news organizations and social media influencers with large followings
FILE - This May 21, 2013 file photo shows an iPhone in Washington with Twitter, Facebook, and other apps. Tired of that friend or relative who won't stop posting or tweeting political opinions? Online loudmouths may be annoying, but a new survey suggests they are in the minority. In a report released Tuesday, the Pew Research Center found that most people who regularly use social media sites were actually less likely to share their opinions, even offline. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Thu, 09/20/2018 - 07:57
Africa

Ugandan Politician Bobi Wine at Home After Police Detention

Opposition Ugandan lawmaker and pop singer Bobi Wine has arrived at his home several hours after police took him into custody when he landed at the
Ugandan pop star turned opposition MP, Robert Kyagulanyi, is helped by his supporters as he delivers a speech outside his home in Kampala, Uganda, after returning from the United States on Sept. 20, 2018.
Tue, 05/01/2018 - 10:27
Africa

Buhari: Nigerians Returning to Homes, Farms as Boko Haram Fades

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari says life in the country's northeast is improving, as the threat of Boko Haram militants recedes and people return
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks during a news conference with President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, April 30, 2018.
Mon, 04/23/2018 - 18:00
Africa

Southern Africa Group to Meet About DRC Stability

When the Southern Africa Development Conference meets Tuesday to discuss the Democratic Republic of Congo’s efforts to hold elections and stabilize
Democratic Republic of Congo's President Joseph Kabila holds a news conference at the State House in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo Jan. 26, 2018.
Sun, 11/26/2017 - 11:46
Africa

Botswana Leader Tells VOA Mugabe Departure 'Long Overdue'

Botswana's President Seretse Khama Ian Khama was the first African head of state to call on Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe to step down during the
FILE - Botswana President Ian Khama looks on during the Botswana-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Pretoria, South Africa, Nov. 11, 2016.
Wed, 09/27/2017 - 11:06
Africa

Malawi on Road to Recovery, President Tells VOA

Malawi is on the road to recovery after years of drought, floods, poor crops and budget deficits, the country’s president has told VOA.This year, the
Malawi's President Arthur Peter Mutharika with VOA English to Africa reporter Peter Clottey, before their interview in New York on the sidelines of the UNGA. .
Sat, 09/23/2017 - 05:45
Africa

Lesotho Prime Minister Aims to Reduce Hunger, Crime 

Lesotho’s new prime minister, Thomas Thabane, told VOA that his government will focus on ending hunger and reducing crime, especially against women
Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Thabane addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, Sept. 22, 2017.
Thu, 09/21/2017 - 13:54
Africa

Groundbreaking Liberian President Looks to Make History Again

Democracy is strengthening not just in Liberia, but across West Africa, the president of Liberia says.Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who made history by
President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf of Liberia addresses the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Sept. 19, 2017.