Peter began his journalism career while studying at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, where he earned a bachelors in mining engineering. There he managed the student radio station, Dynamite 88.9 FM, where he quickly gained recognition as a broadcast journalist. Peter hosted music and sports programs as a news anchor for Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, 92.5 FM. Before immigrating to the US, he built a national reputation with Choice 102.3 FM, a news radio station in Accra. Peter is a volunteer news anchor with WPFW 89.3 FM, where he broadcasts a weekly summary of African news to the local African populations in Washington, D.C.

Peter is the host of Nightline Africa, a magazine radio show on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as One-on-One with Peter Clottey. He reports on economic and political news for VOA and conducts interviews with presidents, vice presidents, prime ministers and other governmental ministers, as well as rebel and insurgent leaders. Peter occasionally contributes stories about sports and hosts “The Sports Box.” For tips and inquiries, email pclottey@voanews.com.