COVID-19 Pandemic

12th Inmate Dies of COVID-19 at Michigan Prison

By Associated Press
April 28, 2020 09:02 AM
FILE - Inmates are seen in the yard of the Lakeland Correctional Facility, in Coldwater, Michigan, June 1, 2007.
FILE - Inmates are seen in the yard of the Lakeland Correctional Facility, in Coldwater, Michigan, June 1, 2007.

COLDWATER, MICHIGAN — A 12th inmate has died from COVID-19 complications at a southern Michigan prison where more than 50% of inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Corrections Department said Monday.

Lakeland prison in Branch County has a large share of the department's older prisoners and is the first to test everyone.

The department said 785 of roughly 1,400 prisoners at Lakeland have tested positive. Only a fraction of all prisoners have been tested statewide, but the infection rate was 56%. There have been at least 33 deaths.

The deaths include an 86-year-old man, Eugene Shingle, who was scheduled to be released on parole by May 19.

Despite the low rate of overall testing, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer described it as "robust." She said the parole board also is working quickly to get eligible people out of prison.  

Among staff, 254 have tested positive for the coronavirus and there have been two deaths, the department said.

Separately, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a class-action lawsuit Sunday to try to force the release of immigrants with health problems at the Calhoun County jail. The jail has approximately 130 people who are being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"Civil immigration detention should not be a death sentence," ACLU attorney Eunice Cho said.

 

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

USA

Trump Urges States to Consider Opening Schools Before Summer

A sign in front of Lincoln High School shows that all Des Moines Public Schools will be closed until April 13th
COVID-19 Pandemic

European Doctors Warn Rare Kids' Syndrome May Have Virus Tie

A family wearing face mask to protect of the coronavirus go for a walk, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, April 27, 2020. On…
Middle East

As Virus Cases Rise, UAE Adjusts to A New Normal in Pandemic 

An Associated Press journalist examines a gate system made by Guard ME that conducts temperature checks and fogs disinfectants on users, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 27, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Poll: Cost Makes Nearly 1 in 10 Leery of Seeking COVID Care 

Bianca Jimenez, 19, center, is offered a prayer by a spiritual care work alongside her mother Dawn, left, and father Franklin,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

12th Inmate Dies of COVID-19 at Michigan Prison

FILE - Inmates are seen in the yard of the Lakeland Correctional Facility, in Coldwater, Michigan, June 1, 2007.