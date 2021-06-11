2 Passengers on Royal Caribbean Cruise Test Positive for COVID

Two passengers on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship have tested positive for COVID-19.

Cruise operator Royal Caribbean said Thursday the two guests on the Celebrity Millennium ship tested positive during required end-of-cruise testing.

Royal Caribbean said the two passengers who shared a room are asymptomatic, in isolation and are being monitored by a medical team.

"We are conducting contact tracing, expediting testing for all close contacts and closely monitoring the situation," Royal Caribbean said in a statement.

The cruise operator said the “comprehensive protocols” that the Celebrity Millennium had observed had exceeded “CDC guidelines to protect the health and safety of our guests.”

Celebrity Millennium set sail Saturday from St. Maarten and has made several stops around the Caribbean.

Royal Caribbean said its crew was fully vaccinated. Passengers were required to show proof of vaccination and negative results from a COVID test conducted within 72 hours of departure. Children too young for vaccination also were required to have negative COVID test results.