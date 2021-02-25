COVID-19 Pandemic

50 Million COVID-19 Vaccines Administered in US

By VOA News
February 25, 2021 05:56 PM
U.S. President Joe Biden watches as Linda Bussey, from Washington, DC, receives the first round of the Pfizer coronavirus…
President Joe Biden watches as Linda Bussey receives the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine during an event to commemorate the 50 millionth vaccination at the White House, Feb. 25, 2021.

U.S. President Joe Biden hosted an event at the White House Thursday honoring the 50 millionth coronavirus vaccination administered in the country.

Four people — an elementary school counselor, a grocery store employee and two firefighter EMTs — were vaccinated against the virus at the White House Thursday afternoon to commemorate the milestone.

 

"Fifty-million shots in just 37 days since I've become president," Biden told reporters at the event, noting that despite extreme weather conditions, the United States is on track to surpass his promise to vaccinate 100 million people in his first 100 days in office.

Almost half of Americans over the age of 65 have received at least one of two shots of the vaccine, according to the White House.

But U.S. officials have warned that there is still a long road ahead. Biden urged Americans to continue wearing masks and said Thursday he cannot provide a date for when things will return to “normal.”

The president’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also cautioned, “We are still at an unacceptably high baseline level,” preventing the resumption of normal society.

Earlier this week, the United States confirmed that half a million people had died of COVID-19 — the highest death rate from the virus in the world. 

In 2020, the virus shaved a full year off the average life expectancy in the United States, the biggest decline since World War II, according to a new report from the National Center for Health Statistics.

Related Stories

In this photo provided by Canada's Department of National Defence, shipments of initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines are unloaded…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Vaccine Delays Spell Political Problems for Canada's Trudeau
After early success in slowing the spread of COVID, the country is lagging in providing vaccines to its population
Default Author Profile
By Jay Heisler
Thu, 02/25/2021 - 03:29 PM
(FILES) This file illustration photo taken on November 17, 2020 shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and…
COVID-19 Pandemic
One-Shot Vaccine Protects Against COVID, US Government Says
FDA releases analysis of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/24/2021 - 01:10 PM
Workers offload boxes of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines as the country receives its first batch of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines under COVAX scheme, at the international airtport of Accra, Ghana, Feb. 24, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVAX to Receive 170 Million AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses
International COVAX facility aims to ensure at least 2 billion vaccine doses are available to 85 of the world’s poorest countries
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 02/25/2021 - 08:24 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

50 Million COVID-19 Vaccines Administered in US

U.S. President Joe Biden watches as Linda Bussey, from Washington, DC, receives the first round of the Pfizer coronavirus…
COVID-19 Pandemic

French Prime Minister: 20 Regions Under 'Reinforced Surveillance' for COVID-19

People, wearing protective masks, walk in the Montorgueil street in Paris amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

European Governments Resist Public Clamor for Easing of Pandemic Lockdown

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 file photo, a man rests on his broom as he stands next to shards of glass and smashed…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Vaccine Delays Spell Political Problems for Canada's Trudeau

In this photo provided by Canada's Department of National Defence, shipments of initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines are unloaded…
COVID-19 Pandemic

British Health Officials Lower National COVID-19 Alert from Level 5 to 4

A traveler is assisted by security outside the Novotel at Heathrow Airport, as Britain introduces a hotel quarantine programme for arrivals from a "red list" of 30 countries due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Feb. 25, 2021.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power