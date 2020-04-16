COVID-19 Pandemic

99-Year-Old British Veteran Raises $15 Million in Coronavirus Walk

By VOA News
April 16, 2020 05:57 AM
A handout photo taken in April 2020, and released by the Maytrix Group in London on April 14, 2020, shows World War Two (WWII) v
A handout photo taken in April 2020 shows World War II veteran Capt. Tom Moore, 99, walking in his garden in Marston Moretaine, north of London. AFP PHOTO / MAYTRIX GROUP / HANDOUT

WASHINGTON - The coronavirus pandemic has brought creativity to the many people around the world under lockdown in their respective nations, as well as an outpouring of support for the health care workers who are caring for those infected with COVID-19.

In Britain on Thursday, a war veteran completed his mission of walking 100 lengths of his 25-meter back garden ahead of his 100th birthday to raise money for the country’s National Health Service.

An online fundraising campaign initially aimed to get donations of about $624,000.  By the time Tom Moore finished his final trip down the course, an event broadcast on live television, the initiative had brought in more than $15 million.

He said he was inspired to take on the challenge by the care he received when he underwent treatment for a broken hip and for cancer.

"You've all got to remember that we will get through it in the end, it will all be right, it might take time," Moore said. "At the end of the day, we shall all be OK again."

When and how people will emerge from stay-at-home orders, as well as the restarting of businesses around the world, is a huge question facing governments.

Getting economies moving again

Leaders have expressed a desire to get their economies moving again, and along with health experts they have cautioned there is a need to not move too early and risk a spike in infections in places that have started to bring the virus under control.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel plans to allow some schools to reopen beginning May 4, following similar plans in other European countries. She said some shops could reopen next week.

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country is not yet ready to loosen restrictions. He urged Canadians to be patient, saying they still “a number of weeks away.”

U.S. President Donald Trump is among those who have been most vocal in pushing to restart the country’s economy, which is the largest in the world. He is expected to announce new guidelines Thursday, though health officials have said dropping restrictions in early May would be too soon and ultimately those decisions will be up to individual state governors.

Trump is also set to take part Thursday in a video conference with other G-7 leaders to discuss a coordinated response to the pandemic.

He drew fresh criticism Wednesday from former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and U.S. billionaire Bill Gates about his decision to suspend funding for the World Health Organization.

Carter issued a statement saying the WHO “is the only international organization capable of leading the effort to control this virus.” 

Gates, a major funder of the WHO, said the decision was "as dangerous as it sounds."

The United States is the world’s largest contributor to the WHO, with its more than $400 million contribution in 2019 amounting to about 15 percent of the organization’s budget.

Trump accused the Geneva-based organization of failing to obtain independent reports about the coronavirus originating from China’s central city of Wuhan and relying instead on China’s official reports. Beijing officials initially tried to downplay the dangers of the new strain of coronavirus. Trump said the funding will be suspended pending an investigation into the WHO’s handling of the outbreak.

The United States is now the worst-hit country with nearly 640,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, out of more than 2 million infected people worldwide. 

Related Stories

In this Nov. 7, 2019 photo, Gov. Joao Doria attends a press conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil. As Rio de Janeiro vies for the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Brazilian Governor Expresses Safety Concerns After Criticizing Bolsanaro’s Coronavirus Response
He relocates his children, ups wife’s security
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 04:58
FILE - In this April 4, 2020, file photo, a member of the country's armed forces, the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF),…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Ugandan Speaker Claims New Spray Kills Coronavirus
It's greeted with a storm of criticism
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 03:06
TOPSHOT - A man being tested for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus reacts as a medical worker takes a swab sample in Wuhan in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Remote Chinese City Hit by Coronavirus After Weeks of Feeling Safe
It's been battling a surge in imported cases, most of them Chinese nationals coming home
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 04:26
Members of the U.S. Army National Guard distribute boxes of free food provided by multiple New York City agencies, during the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
NYC Copes With Coronavirus Side-Effect: Rising Hunger
City has launched $170 million initiative to improve food insecurity amid pandemic
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Wed, 04/15/2020 - 20:25
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

99-Year-Old British Veteran Raises $15 Million in Coronavirus Walk

A handout photo taken in April 2020, and released by the Maytrix Group in London on April 14, 2020, shows World War Two (WWII) v
COVID-19 Pandemic

Treatment of Africans in Southern China Sparks Diplomatic Backlash

FILE - An African man and woman walk outside a clothing wholesale market in Guangzhou, China, Aug. 26, 2013.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Brazilian Governor Expresses Safety Concerns After Criticizing Bolsanaro’s Coronavirus Response

In this Nov. 7, 2019 photo, Gov. Joao Doria attends a press conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil. As Rio de Janeiro vies for the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Remote Chinese City Hit by Coronavirus After Weeks of Feeling Safe

TOPSHOT - A man being tested for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus reacts as a medical worker takes a swab sample in Wuhan in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Medical Intelligence Tracked, Warned of New Virus

FILE - In this March 19, 2020, file photo laboratory scientist Andrea Luquette cultures coronavirus to prepare for testing at U…