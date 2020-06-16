COVID-19 Pandemic

After COVID Uptick, Turkey Requires Masks in Half the Country

By Associated Press
June 16, 2020 07:30 AM
Women wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus, walk in a popular street, in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, June 15,…
Women wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus, walk in a popular street, in Ankara, Turkey, June 15, 2020.

ANKARA, TURKEY - Turkey has made the wearing of face masks mandatory in five more provinces, following an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted early Tuesday that the wearing of masks is now compulsory in 42 of Turkey's 81 provinces.  

In the remaining provinces, residents are required to wear masks on public transportation and in shops and malls, and are being advised to wear masks and keep to social distancing practices elsewhere.

Koca tweeted: "we cannot struggle against the virus without masks."

Turkey is seeing an upward trend in the daily number of infections after the government authorized cafes, restaurants, gyms, parks, beaches and museums to reopen, lifted inter-city travel restrictions and eased stay-at-home orders for the elderly and young at the start of June.  

The daily number of infections climbed to above 1,500 in the past five days after hovering around 800-900 previously. The country has registered a total of 179,831 cases and 4,825 deaths.
Pinar Oktay, a member of Turkey's scientific advisory body spoke of the possibility of the resumption of some lockdown measures.

"The increase is being monitored very carefully," Oktay told HaberTurk news channel. "If the increase continues in this way, we may have to reimpose some measures.

In the eastern province of Ardahan, the number of infections jumped from just three to 18 following the lifting of travel restrictions and the arrival from travelers from other regions, Gov. Mustafa Masatli said Monday.

A village in the central province of Konya was placed under quarantine after 22 people were infected following a funeral wake, Hurriyet newspaper reported.

Related Stories

People walk along popular Tunali Hilmi Street, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, days after the government lifted a…
COVID-19 Pandemic
After Missteps, Turkey Tames Coronavirus
Turkey has turned into surprising coronavirus success story, say some analysts, despite fears its outbreak, at one time one of the fastest in the world, would spin out of control
Jamie Dettmer
ByJamie Dettmer
Thu, 06/11/2020 - 15:37
Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca speaks to journalists after a coronavirus meeting in Ankara, March 18, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Turkey, Russia Cooperate on Virus Vaccine 
Turkey's health minister says Ankara and Russia have agreed to cooperate in the development of a coronavirus vaccine and plan to carry out joint clinical trials
AP logo
ByAssociated Press
Wed, 06/03/2020 - 15:25
Turkey Opens Mosques for Friday Prayers with Strict Social Distancing Measures
00:01:54
COVID-19 Pandemic
Turkey Opens Mosques for Friday Prayers with Strict Social Distancing Measures
Not everyone follows the new rules
Default Author Profile
ByMurat Karabulut
Sun, 05/31/2020 - 00:44
Pandemic May PushTurkey Further to Autocracy
00:03:06
Europe
Pandemic May Push Turkey Further to Autocracy
For years, international observers, western governments, and opposition politicians in Turkey have warned of the country’s slide to what one commentator called "an elected autocracy" under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Now, even as coronavirus infections and deaths drop, the government has tightened already stringent controls on social media. Critics say the pandemic is accelerating Turkey’s descent from democratic freedoms. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
Dorian Jones
ByDorian Jones
Thu, 05/28/2020 - 06:46
AP logo
By
Associated Press
COVID-19 Pandemic

First Drug Proves Able to Improve Survival from COVID-19

FILE - In this Sunday, June 14, 2020 file photo, medical workers attend to a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at a…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Businesses Ask Patrons to Waive Right to Sue If They Get Ill

Carole Friedler, center, sits with a friend at an outdoor table while dining at Auray Gourmet, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Omar Announces Father's Death from COVID-19 Complications

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2020, file photo, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., participates in a panel during a campaign event for…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Beijing Expands Quarantine Zones as Coronavirus Cases Mount 

Residents line up to get tested at a coronavirus testing center set up outside a sports facility in Beijing, Tuesday, June 16,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

After COVID Uptick, Turkey Requires Masks in Half the Country

A man wearing a face mask to protect against the new coronavirus, holds a young girl on his shoulders, in Ankara, Turkey

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power