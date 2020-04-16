Albanian Police Use Drones to Enforce Lockdown 

Police in Albania are using drones in the capital, Tirana, and other cities to enforce the nation’s strict lockdown rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Police operate drones to patrol the streets of Tirana, where people are not allowed outside without authorization. If the drones encounter a pedestrian, they play a recorded message warning people the police are about to arrive and they should keep their distance.

Violators of the social distance rules can be fined.

The Balkan country swiftly closed down public life after the first case of coronavirus was detected in early April.

Media reports say the disease has killed at least 25 people and infected some 500 people in the country.