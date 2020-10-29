COVID-19 Pandemic

Algerian President Transferred to German Hospital Amid COVID Scare

By VOA News
October 29, 2020 01:47 AM

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is undergoing medical examination at a German hospital, a day after the government announced he was admitted to an Algerian hospital after self-isolating because several of his senior aides tested positive for COVID-19.

The 75-year-old president's treatment in Germany comes days before Algeria's critical Nov. 1 referendum on changes he has proposed to the constitution.

A government statement announced on state television did not specify what Tebboune is being treated for, even though he had a coronavirus scare.

There has been no government announcement that Tebboune tested positive for COVID-19.

Tebboune replaced Algeria's ousted longtime president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, in January amid political unrest in the country.

VOA logo
By
VOA News
