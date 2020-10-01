COVID-19 Pandemic

Amazon: Nearly 20,000 of Our Workers Tested Positive for Coronavirus

By VOA News
October 01, 2020 09:57 PM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 05, 2019, a woman works at a distribution Amazon fulfillment center in Staten…
FILE - In this photo taken Feb. 5, 2019, a woman works at a distribution Amazon fulfillment center in Staten Island, one of the five boroughs of New York City.

More than 19,800 of Amazon’s U.S. front-line workers tested positive for the coronavirus this year, or 1.44% of its workforce, the company announced Thursday.

The world’s largest online retailer’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been criticized by some of its staff, elected officials and unions, who said Amazon put employees at risk when it kept warehouses open during the pandemic.

However, Amazon says its employee infection rate is 42% lower than expected, given the virus' spread in the general population.

The company kept its facilities open as demand skyrocketed from shoppers staying home during pandemic lockdowns. It added temperature checks, social distancing software and other safety procedures for its workers.

According to Amazon, of its 1,372,000 Amazon and Whole Foods Market front-line workers, 19,816 tested positive for the coronavirus or were presumed to have COVID-19 between March 1 and September 19.

However, had Amazon’s rate of infection been equal to that of the general population, 33,952 workers would have gotten the virus, when taking employee age and geography into account, the company said.

Airline layoffs begin

Meanwhile, two of the world’s biggest airlines, U.S. carriers American and United, began laying off a combined 32,000 workers Thursday because of a lack of more emergency aid from the federal government. The U.S. airline industry received $25 billion in payroll support in March during the first days of the pandemic, as domestic and international travel ground to a halt.

The furloughs by American and United came the same week U.S. entertainment giant Disney announced it would lay off 28,000 workers, the majority of them at the company’s theme parks in Florida and California.

In a related matter, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that it was extending its ban, which began in March, on passenger cruise travel until October 31. The CDC said that between March 1 and September 29, there were 3,689 cases of COVID-19 infections on cruise ships sailing in U.S. waters, including 41 deaths.

News outlets said the Trump administration overruled a recommendation by CDC Director Robert Redfield to extend the ban until February.

Madrid lockdown

Spain’s government issued limited lockdown orders Wednesday on Madrid as the country experiences a new surge of coronavirus cases.

The capital’s 3 million residents will not be allowed to venture from their homes except to go to work, school, shopping or for medical care. All bars and restaurants will be forced to close earlier than normal and reduce their seating capacity by 50%.

Health Minister Salvador Illa told reporters the restrictions would apply to municipalities with at least 100,000 inhabitants each, which would also affect nine municipalities surrounding the Spanish capital.

Europe is experiencing a steady rise of new COVID-19 infections, with Spain leading the way with about 300 infections per 100,000 inhabitants. But the rate is more than double in the Madrid region, which stands at more than 780 infections per 100,000.

The new restrictions have been denounced by Madrid’s right-wing regional government, with regional health minister Enrique Ruiz Escudero accusing the national Socialist-led government of interfering in the region’s handling of the pandemic. Madrid’s regional government, along with Catalonia and three other conservative-ruled regions, rejected the new restrictions.

Spain has more than 31,000 COVID-19 deaths, the fourth-highest tally in Europe behind Britain, Italy and France.

New Israeli restrictions

In Israel, lawmakers Wednesday approved a bill that limits Israelis from holding demonstrations more than 1 kilometer from their homes. Supporters of the bill said it was aimed at curbing the country’s growing number of COVID-19 infections, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to impose a second nationwide lockdown last week.

But others said the measure was an attempt to end the mass weekly protests staged near Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem for the past several months.

The protesters have demanded the prime minister’s resignation over his handling of the pandemic and allegations of corruption. Netanyahu is currently on trial in three separate cases for bribery, fraud and other official misconduct charges. 

Related Stories

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, makes a brief comment as he leaves the Capitol, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Washington…
US Politics
US Treasury Chief, Pelosi Make New Effort on Coronavirus Aid
Extent of the assistance remains a hurdle
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 09/30/2020 - 06:01 PM
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp wait to board a ferry that will transfer them to the mainland, at the port…
Europe
European Leaders Fear Economic Impact of Coronavirus Will Fuel Migration 
European officials are urging greater development aid but economists say foreign aid not a short-term panacea 
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Tue, 09/29/2020 - 09:40 AM
President Donald Trump leaves after an event about coronavirus testing strategy, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Trump Announces Plan to Distribute 150 Million Rapid Coronavirus Tests
The president urged governors to use the tests to reopen K-12 schools
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Mon, 09/28/2020 - 09:15 PM
An operator wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) wipes down the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) swab test robot called…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Taiwan Tech Firm: Robot Capable of Processing 2,000 Coronavirus Tests Results Per Day
Company says machine can get economies back up while still controlling spread of virus
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 09/28/2020 - 03:34 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

New US Relief Funding Package to Include Eligibility for Mental Health, Substance Abuse Providers

FILE - Homeless people crowd a sidewalk in downtown Salem, Oregon, March 3, 2020. A $20 billion funding effort by the Trump administration aims to support providers of mental health and substance abuse services during the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 Pandemic

As Spain's Infection Rates Soar (Again), Divisions Widen

A man has a swab sample taken for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) antigen test at a cultural centre in the working class…
COVID-19 Pandemic

In NYC and LA, Returning Pupils Face Battery of Virus Tests

Students arrive for the first day of in-person classes at Erasmus High School in Brooklyn's Flatbush neighborhood, Thursday,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

2.5 Million Girls at Risk to Become Child Brides as a Result of the COVID-19 Pandemic

FILE - A child bride is seen in the town of Rumbek, South Sudan, July 30, 2017.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain's Health Ministry Broadens COVID-19 Restrictions

A worker disinfects a statue of the Beatles amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Liverpool, Britain, Oct. 1, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power