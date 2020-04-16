COVID-19 Pandemic

Amsterdam Set to Ban Tourist Home Rentals in 3 Neighborhoods

By Associated Press
April 16, 2020 11:31 AM
A boy in a wetsuit takes advantage of the ban on recreational boats and jumps into one of the normally crowded canals.
A boy in a wetsuit takes advantage of the ban on recreational boats and jumps into one of the normally crowded canals on a warm spring day in the city center of Amsterdam, Netherlands, April 5, 2020.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - Amsterdam, in the midst of an unprecedented tourism slump caused by restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, announced Thursday that it is planning to ban people from renting out homes to visitors in three historic downtown neighborhoods.


The move, which is set to come into force July 1, is the Dutch capital's latest attempt to rein in people renting their homes out on platforms like Airbnb amid complaints from residents that tourists are spoiling their quality of life.


It goes hand-in-hand with a system coming into force July 1 in Amsterdam that will mean anybody renting out their home in the city will have to have a permit. City Hall will not be issuing permits for the three neighborhoods covered by the ban.


In a statement emailed to The Associated Press, Airbnb said 95% of its listings in Amsterdam are outside the areas covered by the ban, and added that the company already has introduced tools to tackle noise and nuisance.


"We remain eager to work with Amsterdam to support long-term solutions on home sharing — rather than short-term fixes that are confusing and damaging for residents and small businesses in these challenging times," Airbnb said.  


Amsterdam has, in recent years, tightened rules for people renting out their homes, including limiting owners to a maximum of 30 nights a year and to a maximum of four guests on any given night.


The city's district of picturesque canals and cobbled lanes is a UNESCO World Heritage site. It has been swamped by tourists in recent years, leading to a rising chorus of complaints from local residents.


However, coronavirus restrictions have seen an unusual quiet descend on the city in recent weeks. Streets often choked with tourists are now largely deserted.

Related Stories

Default Content Teaser
COVID-19 Pandemic
The Show Can't Go On: Virus Halts Circus in Netherlands
Without an audience, the circus is in limbo
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 04/05/2020 - 03:58
A wilted tulip lies discarded outside a flower farm in Lisse, near Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, March 19, 2020. With…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Tulips From Amsterdam? Not During Coronavirus Crisis
Flower growers from the Netherlands to Kenya are seeing sales plummet because of border restrictions sparked by the coronavirus pandemic
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 03/20/2020 - 11:10
A view of the Pio Albergo Trivulzio nursing home in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Italy’s health ministry has sent inspectors to the country's biggest nursing home where 70 elderly people reportedly died in March alone.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Europe's Nursing Homes Are Likely Coronavirus Hotspots, Officials Fear
Italian authorities are now engaged in what they call a 'mapping exercise’ of the country’s nursing homes for the elderly as fears mount that what is found could reverse Italy’s declining numbers of confirmed cases and deaths
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Tue, 04/14/2020 - 14:37
Young people react during the drive-in Eastern service at the parking lot at Aalborg Airport on April 12, 2020 amid the spread…
Europe
Walking the Tightrope: Some European Countries Start Lifting Coronavirus Restrictions  
Others are still weeks off any relaxation  
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Mon, 04/13/2020 - 16:25
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Amsterdam Set to Ban Tourist Home Rentals in 3 Neighborhoods

A boy in a wetsuit takes advantage of the ban on recreational boats and jumps into one of the normally crowded canals.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Some Leaders Use Pandemic to Sharpen Tools Against Critics

A member of the non-profit Cambodian Children's Fund sprays disinfectant to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus in the slum neighborhood of Stung Meanchey in southern Phnom Penh, Cambodia, March 24, 2020.
USA

Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Florida County Pulls Welcome Mat

In this April 11, 2020, photo, Cathia Schmarje sews a face mask on the front porch of her home in Liberty County, Florida. She…
Europe

Turkey Releases Refugees from Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Lockdown 

Families crowd together in the streets despite coronavirus fears, in Izmir, Turkey, April 13, 2020. (Photo courtesy of refugees)
COVID-19 Pandemic

Powerful Republican Allies Propel Trump Effort to Reopen Economy

An empty parking lot is seen as retail stores are closed April 15, 2020, in Whitestown, Indiana. Evidence of the devastating impact of the coronavirus on the U.S. economy has been steadily emerging.