Argentina Relaxes COVID-19 Restrictions

Authorities in Buenos Aires have loosened coronavirus restrictions, allowing people inside businesses, including restaurants, bars and gyms for the first time in seven months. 

Under the new guidelines, businesses are allowed up to 25 percent of their capacity, with assurances they provide proper ventilation. 

The Associated Press reports the easing of restrictions comes as new COVID-19 cases have trended downward in recent months in Argentina's capital. 

Authorities say coronavirus cases have not dropped in other areas of the country and people in Buenos Aires are urged to remain vigilant in following safety protocols. 

Argentina has confirmed more than 1,100,000 coronavirus cases and at least 29,301 deaths. 

