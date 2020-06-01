COVID-19 Pandemic

Armenian PM, Family Test Positive for Coronavirus

By VOA News
June 01, 2020 08:59 AM
FILE - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attends the Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan, Armenia, Oct. 1, 2019.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced Monday he and his family tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease.

In a videotaped statement posted on his Facebook account, Pashinyan said he had not developed any symptoms, but he had taken the test as a precaution before a planned visit to military positions in the country.  

Pashinyan said he would continue working from home.  

The Johns Hopkins University, as of early Monday, reports Armenia has close to 9,500 confirmed cases of the virus and 139 deaths among its population of almost three million people.  

Armenian authorities declared a state of emergency in mid-March.
 

