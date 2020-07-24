COVID-19 Pandemic

Arrests of Zimbabwe Journalist, Opposition Leader Worry OHCHR

By Columbus Mavhunga
July 24, 2020 11:38 PM
Hopewell Chin'ono
Defiant journalist Hopewell Chin'ono raises his fist to colleagues, relatives and friends while getting into a prison vehicle July 23, 2020, outside Harare Magistrates Court in Zimbabwe. (Columbus Mavhunga/VOA)

HARARE, ZIMBABWE - The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said it is "concerned" that authorities in Zimbabwe may be using the COVID-19 pandemic as a pretext to clamp down on citizens’ freedoms. This week, police arrested a prominent investigative journalist and an opposition leader, accusing them of inciting public violence.

Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and politician Jacob Ngarivhume have been jailed since Monday on allegations of inciting public violence -- through social media -- ahead of a planned July 31 government corruption protest. Both men have denied the charges.

In Geneva on Friday, OHCHR spokesperson Liz Throssell said Zimbabweans have a right to protest corruption or anything else.

“Merely calling for a peaceful protest or participating in a peaceful protest is an exercise of recognized human rights,” she said. “We are also concerned at reports of police using force to disperse and arrest nurses and health workers for infringing lockdown restrictions as they were trying to protest for better salaries and conditions of work... While recognizing the government’s efforts to contain the pandemic, it is important to remind the authorities that any lockdown measures and restrictions should be necessary, proportionate and time-limited, and enforced humanely without resorting to unnecessary or excessive force.”

Late Friday, Chin’ono was denied bail by the Magistrate Courts, one day after the courts denied bail to Ngarivhume. Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said it would appeal the rulings to the High Court next week.

Earlier in the week, bail hearings for Chin'ono and Ngarivhume were cut short on two consecutive days. Officials said they wanted to leave early to ensure they comply with a dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed in Harare on Wednesday as part of new restrictions to contain the coronavirus.

Beatrice Mtetwa of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, who is representing Chin’ono, was not amused.

“We find this extremely frustrating because constitutional rights like the right to liberty have now been suspended through failure to make appropriate arrangements,” she said. “Surely, they should make arrangements such as bail to take staff home so that constitutionally guaranteed rights like liberty are not unnecessarily infringed. It’s extremely frustrating. It makes a mockery of the need to come to court within 48 hours. It makes a mockery of the requirement that bail (application) be heard urgently.”

Announcing the curfew, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said he was aware that some rights would be infringed upon. But Mtetwa was not convinced.

“If you want to make excuses for trampling on people’s rights, you are absolutely free to do so but it is not what the constitution provides for,” she said. “Bail matters are always heard on an urgent basis. You can sit right into the night as long as you make arrangements to take the court staff home. So, it cannot be an excuse that the president has decreed. The president has no power to suspend constitutional rights.”

Getting into a waiting prison vehicle Friday, Chin’ono had this to say to waiting reporters:

“We are being persecuted for talking about corruption and we won’t be bowed." Asked about his spirits, he said, “I am fine.”

Nick Mangwana, the secretary of Zimbabwe’s ministry of information, did not answer phone calls from VOA. 

Related Stories

Zimbabwean journalist and documentary film maker Hopewell Chin'ono (2nd L) consults with his lawyers Beatrice Mtetwa (L) and…
Africa
UN Human Rights Office Concerned About Arrests of Zimbabwe Journalist, Opposition Leader
This week, police arrested a prominent investigative journalist and an opposition leader, accusing them of inciting public violence
Columbus Mavhunga
By Columbus Mavhunga
Fri, 07/24/2020 - 12:29
Detective Inspector Morgan Chafa (left) arguing with Doug Coltart of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (right) while prominent journalist Hopewell Chin’ono (in PPEs) looks on July 21, 2020 in Harare. (VOA/Columbus Mavhunga)
Press Freedom
Zimbabwe Police Arrest Journalists, Opposition Leader Over Anti-Government Protests 
A rights activist group says the arrests are based on spurious allegations
Columbus Mavhunga
By Columbus Mavhunga
Tue, 07/21/2020 - 14:44
Gary Strafford, a Zimbabwean falconer, reacts with a parrot, at his bird sanctuary, Kuimba Shiri, near Harare, Zimbabwe,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus Economic Fallout Batters Zimbabwe Bird Sanctuary
Coronavirus pandemic, and the economic chaos it brings, is proving a stern test
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 07/11/2020 - 22:57
Health Minister Obediah Moyo speaking to journalists in Harare, March 5, 2020, after Zimbabwe received some equipment from the World Health Organization to fight COVID19. (Columbus Mavhunga/VOA)
Africa
Zimbabwe Health Minister Detained on Corruption Charges
Obediah Moyo is facing three counts of criminal abuse of office as a public official in relation to the procurement of material worth $60 million to fight COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
Columbus Mavhunga
By Columbus Mavhunga
Sat, 06/20/2020 - 15:38
Columbus Mavhunga
By
Columbus Mavhunga
COVID-19 Pandemic

Arrests of Zimbabwe Journalist, Opposition Leader Worry OHCHR

Hopewell Chin'ono
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Administration Officials Press Schools to Reopen

Fairfax County Public School buses are lined up at a maintenance facility in Lorton, Va., Friday, July 24, 2020. The nation's…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Supreme Court Denies Nevada Church's Appeal of Virus Rule

FILE - In this April 12, 2020, file photo, Norma Urrabazo prays while wearing a face mask before speaking at an Easter drive-in…
USA

New Foreign Students Can't Enter US If Courses Online, Feds Say

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2018, file photo, a gate opens to the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Mass. The U.S. Education…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US COVID-19 Expert Advises States to Pause Reopening Plans

People enjoy the beach as the United States on Thursday passed a total of more than 4 million coronavirus infections during the…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power