Asian Markets Decline Amid Escalating COVID-19 Infections

Most Asian markets sustained losses Thursday as worries over the growing rate of coronavirus infections around the world overshadows optimism about a possible vaccine.

Tokyo’s Nikkei index and the TSEC index in Taipei both closed down 0.3%.

The S&P/ASX index finished 0.2% higher. Shanghai’s Composite index rose 0.4%, while the KOSPI in Seoul gained 1.7 points but was unchanged percentage-wise.

The indices in Hong Kong and Mumbai are lower in late afternoon trading, with the Hang Seng down 0.5%, and the Sensex losing 0.3%.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,861.90 an ounce, down 0.6%. U.S. crude oil is up 0.1%, selling at $41.87 per barrel, while Brent crude is selling at $44.56 per barrel, up 0.5%.

In futures trading, the Dow and S&P 500 are trending higher, while the Nasdaq is trending downward.