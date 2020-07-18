COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia Battles New COVID-19 Outbreak

By Phil Mercer
July 18, 2020 07:16 AM
People are seen outside of Flinders Street Station amidst a lockdown in response to an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Melbourne, July 17, 2020.
People are seen outside of Flinders Street Station amidst a lockdown in response to an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Melbourne, July 17, 2020.

SYDNEY - The locked down Australian city of Melbourne is facing even tougher restrictions as a surge in coronavirus cases continues.  Residents were placed back into lockdown earlier this month and the authorities warn the pandemic is far from over. Australia has recorded more than 11,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections. 116 people have died.

The new outbreak in Melbourne - a city of five million people - has derailed Australia's earlier success in tackling the virus.  Hundreds of infections are being reported each day.  There were 428 Friday - a daily record since the pandemic began - and 217 Saturday.  Most cases have been detected within areas under lockdown, including clusters at schools and care homes for the aged.

Victoria state’s chief health officer is Professor Brett Sutton.

“Tragically, there will be several who will require intensive care support and a number of people will die" said Sutton. "It does reflect behaviors and mobility from ten or more days ago and so, of course, there is a hope that these numbers stabilize in the coming days.”   

If that does not happen, Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews says even tougher lock down measures could be brought in. 

“If the data shows that the strategy is not being as effective as quickly as we would like then we may have to go new rules," said Andrews. "The rules are to protect you.  The rules are to serve all of us.”

The new wave of infections is blamed on security breaches in the hotel quarantine system for travelers returning to Australia and large family gatherings where distancing and hygiene protocols were ignored. 

Hundreds of cases have been detected at apartment blocks in the poorest parts of Melbourne, where some residents complain they have been treated like criminals.  

As the crisis continues, travel between Victoria and other parts of Australia, is being heavily restricted and strict border controls put in place.

The next session of federal parliament is likely to be cancelled because of the pandemic.  Lawmakers were scheduled to return to Canberra in August.

Default Author Profile
By
Phil Mercer
COVID-19 Pandemic

EU Leaders Resume 'Grumpy' Summit on Budget, Virus Fund

From left, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron speak during a meeting on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels, July 18, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 and Funding Shortfall Hamper Ebola Operation in DR Congo’s Equateur Province

Katungo Methya, 53, who volunteers for the Red Cross educating the public about epidemics, talks about coronavirus prevention in Beni, eastern Congo, April 7, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia Battles New COVID-19 Outbreak

People are seen outside of Flinders Street Station amidst a lockdown in response to an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Melbourne, July 17, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Worldwide COVID-19 Cases Top 14 Million

A waitress seats customers at a restaurant with outdoor dining on a section of street closed to traffic to promote social distancing, July 17, 2020, in Somerville, Mass.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Argentina Gradually Lifting COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions

Healthcare worker Raquel Benitez puts on a face shield as she prepares to attend to a COVID-19 patient at the Eurnekian Ezeiza…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power